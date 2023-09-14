Parker Dam definitely sees the bright side of life.

The 4-year-old girl attends the Early Learning Center at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. She goes to the church daycare in the morning and its preschool in the afternoon.

Whenever Grandma Karna Dam picks her up, she asks Parker to tell her two things she enjoyed about her day.

One day, Parker had a question. She wondered if she could mention two things from “school” and two things from “real school.”

“‘School’ is daycare and ‘real school’ is preschool in her mind,” Dam told the Tribune.

Whatever a child calls it, the ELC has served more than 400 children since it opened its doors in 2018. The center observed its fifth anniversary in August and continues to serve children ages 6 weeks to 5 years and their families.

The idea for the center began in 2017 when the Revs. Marty and Steph Tollefson, then pastors of First Lutheran, talked with member Nick Vrba about how unused space at the church could be used to impact the community.

“We thought starting a daycare would be a great resource for the community, use our empty space and also use it to serve God’s kingdom,” Vrba said in information from the church.

They wanted the daycare to be a ministry.

“We wanted to impact the lives of children and families,” Vrba said. “Many kids don’t learn or hear about God. Some don’t go to church at all.”

They thought a Christian-based daycare would be a great way to impact the lives of kids during the week. The church also wanted to build on the good reputation its preschool has had during the last several years and take it to a new level, Vrba said.

Vrba started a business plan.

“We secured grants, donations and funding sources to open,” he said in church information. “The center opened with no debt and a strong cash reserve. To this day, the center is on strong financial footing.”

Organizers spent time making sure the center wouldn’t be a typical daycare. They wanted kids to learn about God, prayer and worship along with skills like cooking and art.

Jill Norenberg was the initial director and assisted in getting paperwork completed and the proper credentials to open.

Mindy Olson was hired as director and has been with ELC since a month after it opened. Emily Poppe, assistant director, helped start the ELC in the summer of 2018.

On an average day, the ELC serves about 65 kids a day, Olson said in church information.

“One of my favorite things about being in education is seeing the uniqueness of each child,” Olson said. “Every child has their own story to tell and it’s our pleasure to be part of it.”

Olson told the Tribune something she enjoys about working with the children.

“It always starts my day off the right way when I see the kids coming into the school and they’re skipping through the hallway to get to their class, because they’re so excited to be with us,” Olson said. “It just makes my day.”

Olson said the center has a very low turnover in staff.

“We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated staff,” Olson said in church information. “I see them pour their hearts into the kids each day and I feel so blessed to have such kind and passionate teachers with us.”

Dam, who serves on the ELC board, said Olson and Poppe do an excellent job of ensuring staff are properly trained. Besides Parker, Dam’s 2-year-old grandson, Auggie, also attends the daycare.

Dam said she appreciates how manners – like saying “please” and “thank you” are reinforced – and that friendships are created among the children.

“I like that they are not placed in front of a television, but that hands-on learning is the primary focus, activities that help them learn and develop new interests,” Dam added.

Olson said the center offers a chapel, prayer time and related spiritual activities to help kids grow in their faith. She describes the center as a ministry that is an undertaking of faith and “can be successful only to the degree that it is blessed by God.”

“We hope to continue to guide children and families to do the Lord’s work,” Olson told the Tribune.

Dam pointed out challenges involved in childcare.

“I am well aware we need more local childcare and that keeping childcare affordable is a huge challenge,” Dam said. “I hope that the future can shed a new light and some relief on these challenges.”

Dam notes how the center benefits the community.

“ELC has grown so much over the past five years,” she said. “With each year, they add new and exciting pieces to their program. I want to see growth and change continue to create new opportunities for children and families who attend ELC.”