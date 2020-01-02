U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Thursday announced the names of 33 Nebraskans she is nominating this year to attend U.S. service academies.
Corrie Sasse of Fremont is among Fischer’s nominees for the class of 2024. Sasse is a nominee to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
You have free articles remaining.
Every year, U.S. senators nominate a select group of eligible individuals from their states for enrollment at the five U.S. Military Service Academies: the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy. Once a student receives a nomination, their application process within the respective service academy begins.