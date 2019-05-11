Special recognition awards were presented to students April 23 at the second annual Student Recognition and Awards Convocation at Central Community College-Grand Island.
The ceremony also recognized students enrolled at the Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington center and online.
Service awards were presented to students who were officers, active members or award winners in various campus organizations during the 2017-18 academic year.
Crista Fischer of North Bend was honored for being president of Alpha Delta Nu.
The Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society recognizes the academic excellence of students and encourages the pursuit of advanced degrees in the profession of nursing as well as continuing education as a lifelong professional responsibility.