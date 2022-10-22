FMS brings element of fun to learning business

If we ask parents what they want for their kids, one answer we’re likely to hear is: I want them fully prepared for the real world once they graduate.

Within the past two years, Fremont Middle School has added two required courses to help students get a firmer grasp on the real world of business.

During the 2020-21 school year, Coding Your Business was introduced.

Taught by Alan Sharp, the curriculum was created by retired FMS teacher Tammi Zentic by combining the business standards class with the coding curriculum that previously had been used at the middle school.

“Coding Your Business is an explorer class here at the middle school,” Sharp said. “The goal of the class is to get students involved in using both coding and business skills. Students learn the basic principles of coding on an introductory level and use those same principles and skills to create a website using HTML and CSS.”

The class also provides an introduction to business principles as well as entrepreneurship.

“Students create a business plan that they use as a guide to design their own business,” Sharp added. “They then use that information to create their very own unique websites.”

Samantha Mulliken, a seventh grader at FMS, thought the Coding Your Business class would be hard, but soon discovered it was enjoyable.

“Mr. Sharp explained it so it was easy to understand,” she said. “It was fun when we were typing things on the computer. We could experiment with different tags, pieces of information that make up a website.”

Mulliken said she had been giving serious thought to pursuing a career as a neurosurgeon.

After taking the Coding Your Business class, however, her interest has shifted to the field of administration. Instead of working in an operating room, Mulliken said she now sees herself as a hospital administrator.

“Students learn a variety of skills from Coding Your Business 1 to Coding Your Business 3,” Sharp said. “They get an introduction to economic systems and business ownership as well as business ethics and how that may affect the choices they make.”

For the information technology section of the class, Sharp said his students learn to follow algorithms and create programs.

“They also get the opportunity to learn about internet safety and how to protect the information that is important to them,” Sharp said.

Another skill set included in the Coding Your Business class covers personal finance.

“Students learn how to create a budget, create strong savings accounts, and pay their bills on time,” Sharp said. “They also learn how to read financial statements.”

Brody Pruss, another of Sharp’s students, is in the eighth grade and is already an entrepreneur.

He named his small business Brody’s Outdoor Special Services.

“I mow lawns, clean boats, and do beach dragging,” he said. “My dad owns a construction company, and I learned a lot from watching him run his business.”

When he first heard about the Coding class, Pruss thought it would be boring.

“Mr. Sharp made it fun,” he said. “I really like finance and entrepreneurship. I think everybody needs to learn how to budget and open a bank account.”

Although his dream job is that of a politician, Pruss said he also likes the idea of running a blue-collar business like his dad.

“I feel like I’m more prepared for the real world,” he added. “I can look back on stuff and see how I was able to figure it out.”

Earlier this year, FMS added a Career Exploration class, taught by Elizabeth Wess.

According to Principal Todd Niehaus, interest in this type of class began several years ago.

“The opportunity presented itself this past summer,” he said.

Wess began assembling a group of professionals consisting of principals, instructional coaches, and counselors to start developing the curriculum.

“I just completed the first term,” she said, “and we are thrilled that our students have the opportunity to take this class. The feedback has been very positive.”

At the beginning of the class, students engage in an Interest Inventory to determine which tenet of the Nebraska Career Education Model might interest them. Many of the students showed an interest in the “Business, Marketing, and Management” field.

Grace Benson, an eighth-grader, said she didn’t know what to expect when she started the Career Exploration class.

“I got excited when I realized how many different careers there are,” she said.

Prior to starting this class, Benson said she had been seriously considering a career in health sciences.

“I ended up choosing business,” she said, “particularly marketing, management, and advertising.”

Benson’s parents are employed by First National Bank of Omaha.

“My mom is in wealth management, and my dad is in ag business,” she said.

In addition to introducing various career fields and the types of jobs available, the Career Exploration class also covers career readiness, helping students develop those soft skills that will be needed in any job, regardless of career choice.

Benson said she enjoyed the activities Wess included in the class.

“We worked on conflict resolution, problem solving, being on time, and good communication,” she said.

Wess said when a good foundation of communication skills, conflict resolution, teamwork, and time management is started and encouraged in middle school, students will be able to build on those skills in high school.

“The end goal,” Wess said, “is being prepared to become contributing members of society upon graduation from FHS.”

After completing the first term, Wess said she believed they were on the right tract.

“I’m working to get students exposed to careers and jobs that match their interests and helping them explore what jobs are available to them,” Wess said.

She pointed out that if an adult does not have that career or has not seen it directly, the individual might not know that it’s an option.

Career Exploration is helping students avoid that problem.

“All students learn differently,” she said. “So, while the information presented remains the same, I have modified some of the activities.”

Benjamin Reilly started the seventh grade this year and has enjoyed being in Wess’s class.

“I was thinking at first it wasn’t going to be any fun and I wouldn’t learn anything,” he said. “But the first few weeks we did activities that helped us learn where we were strong and what we could do.”

Reilly’s dad is a financial adviser, and his mom is a teacher.

“I’ve always been pretty good at math,” he said, “but the Career Exploration class helped me discover some of the public careers like law, education, and management.”

Wess said she has enjoyed working with high school teachers and appreciates the course offerings students will have once they get to high school.

“Students perk up a bit when they hear that they’ll be able to take classes they have an interest in at the high school,” she said.