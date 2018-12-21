Students at Fremont Middle School did their best to ensure local residents had access to food during the holiday season by collecting more than 11,000 cans of food during a month-long drive at the school.
The annual drive is organized by the FMS Student Council, with this year’s haul totaling 11,168 cans of food for the Salvation Army food pantry.
The canned food drive started on Nov. 26 and ran through Dec. 14 with homeroom teams competing against each other to see who could collect the most food.
“The students all brought in cans to their advisement (homeroom) classroom and kept a running total,” FMS teacher Jayme Bieker said. “We created some little incentives to participate such as the winning advisement class got a treat bought for them.”
Along with the chance to win treats like doughnuts or cookies, there was also a challenge to bring 100 cans on a Monday, as well as the winning team getting a pizza from the Student Council when the drive was all said and done.
Bieker’s team, Team 7B, earned that pizza by collecting a total of 6,679 cans of food during the drive and she says it was great to see her students work together to support a good cause like the Salvation Army food pantry.
“They understood that it was for people to have food over the holiday season and they really committed to the challenge of winning and worked together to accomplish their goals,” she said. “It was fun to see them work together and even hold each other accountable.”
The Salvation Army is always in need of food donations, especially during winter months, and donations can be made from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 707 N. I St., in Fremont.
Those with questions about potential food pantry donations are encouraged to call 402-721-0930.
Some of the most continuously needed food items include:
* Peanut butter, jelly and nonperishable spreads.
* Cereal, rice and oatmeal.
* Canned vegetables and fruits.
* Non-perishables like macaroni and cheese, pork and beans, canned tuna and chicken.