Fontanelle's Lance Vie earns gold award from Nebraska Broadcasters Association

Lance Vie of Fontanelle, a Northeast Community College broadcasting graduate, has earned state-wide recognition for his work in television news.

Vie was recognized with a “Gold” award in the collegiate division of the 2021 Nebraska Broadcasters Association (NBA) Pinnacle Awards contest during the association’s annual convention in La Vista on Aug. 10-11.

Vie, who graduated from Northeast in May, was recognized with the first-place award in the TV news story category for his feature titled “NEXUS Groundbreaking.” The story featured video and comments from those who attended the NEXUS groundbreaking event at the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex in September 2020. The story was produced as an assignment for Vie’s Applied Television class at Northeast and was aired on Hawk TV as part of the station’s regular student-run newscast.

Northeast competed against other two-and-four-year NBA member colleges and universities from across the state in the contest.

Brian Anderson, media arts instructor, said it is quite an honor for his students and the Northeast Broadcasting program to be recognized by Nebraska’s broadcasting industry professionals.

