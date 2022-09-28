Food totes can fill student's stomachs, hearts

Vicki Long worked steadily, filling a table with cups of applesauce.

Long was among several volunteers taking part in the Fremont Area United Way’s food packaging event on Monday afternoon.

Some volunteers placed food items – like applesauce cups or packets of tuna - on tables.

Others walked in a single file past the tables, putting items into large, clear plastic storage bags, called totes. The volunteers worked quickly and quietly, filling bags with the kid-friendly foods.

Volunteers also worked Tuesday to assemble the totes.

United Way’s goal was to package 5,000 food totes to be distributed to all of Fremont Public Schools’ elementary schools. The totes are sent home with children in need so they can have food during the weekend. Schools have been requesting additional totes to fulfill their growing needs.

Long is an administrative assistant at Valmont Industries in Valley.

After seeing a flyer at work about the food packaging project, Long knew she wanted to help.

“I have an hour,” Long said.

Long believes it’s important for children to get the totes.

“There’s so many kids in need,” Long said. “I think we have a bigger need in Fremont than people realize.”

Long, who is a grandmother, appreciates the blessings her family enjoys.

“We’re able to provide what we need,” Long said. “It breaks my heart for the families who can’t.”

This is the third year United Way has assembled totes in the former Gordman’s store, said Christy Fiala, FAUW executive director.

For many local children, school meals may be the only ones they eat each day.

“We know there are a lot of kids with food insecurity who receive free and reduced-price lunches at school,” Fiala said. “Those same kids need food over the weekend.”

Fiala said the nonprofit organization learned from teachers and principals that more food is needed to send home with kids for the weekends.

FAUW has packaged food for students the last 10 years. Initially, items included rice, beans and soup.

It then moved to packaging more kid-friendly foods when it partnered with FPS.

Items in the plastic tote bags include easy-to-prepare foods like pop-top cans of Spaghettios and corn, a granola bar and a package of raisins.

This year, items also include pork jerky from Cactus Cares, a partner with Wholestone Foods, and a coupon, sponsored by Healthy Blue, for a free, half gallon of milk.

Fiala said teachers put students’ backpacks in school hallways on Fridays. A principal or teacher puts food totes in those bags.

“They do it in a good way, where they (students) are able to avoid stigma,” Fiala said.

Fiala said hundreds of volunteers, about 50 an hour, take part in the food-packaging event. Altogether, volunteers work 10 hours during the three-day period.

“The volunteer support is amazing,” Fiala said.

Volunteers include people from different businesses, teachers and school administrators.

FPS stores the tote bags, which then are taken to the individual elementary schools.

Fiala cites how critical it is that children, who are growing and developing, get the nutrition they need.

And she believes the food totes help fill kids nutritionally and emotionally.

“It’s important that kids know the community cares about them,” Fiala said. “Kids growing up in a community that shows its concern, love and support for kids – the kids grow up stronger and healthier.”

She notes that in many families, the parents are working and are not home.

“The child is able to eat this food easily and receive that nutrition,” Fiala said.

One of the best parts is seeing the community supporting kids.

Besides donations and volunteers, Fiala appreciates in-kind contributions such as being allowed to use the former store as a place to package the totes, S2 Rolloffs & Refuse taking care of trash and Fremont Contract Carriers supplying a semi to haul items.

On Monday, Kate Heineman was busy putting coupons into bags.

“I’m doing this because it’s for our kids and our families in need,” said Heineman, executive director of teaching and learning for FPS. “We’re committed to making sure basic needs are provided and the community has come together to make sure that happens.”

Brent Cudly, director of professional learning and federal programs for FPS, was busy placing items in totes.

Cudly is involved in the Fremont Family Coalition, FAUW and Care Corps’ LifeHouse.

“A big part of their mission is getting food to youth, to people who need it,” Cudly said.

As time passed, volunteers continued their mission of filling totes with food perhaps providing a visual lesson on how the ingredients of compassion can be as simple as a can of Spaghettios or a granola bar or a cup of applesauce.