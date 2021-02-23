For the first time since October, Cedar Bluffs Public Schools sees week without positive COVID-19 cases

For the first time in early October, Cedar Bluffs Public Schools zero new positive COVID-19 cases between students, faculty and parents.
As of Friday, Superintendent Harlan Ptomey reported no positive cases or quarantines across the school. In total, the school has reported a total of 138 positive COVID-19 cases this year.
“It feels good, but we’re also very leery of new variants that are starting and we are concerned about what those may do to us as well,” Ptomey said. “So, we’re still trying to do everything the best we can to be smart with PPE and practicing social distancing and things like that.”
CBPS began the school year initially unaffected by the pandemic, not reporting any positive cases through Oct. 22. Over the next two weeks, the school reported a total of 19 positive COVID-19 cases between students and staff members.
An additional 17 parents and family members tied to those students and staff members also tested positive for the virus during that period.
Ptomey added that the decrease in positive cases across the school is representative of decreases in cases across the state and country.
“It’s kind of a reflection across the whole state and across the nation and so I hope that’s good news for everybody,” he said.
Ptomey said the update comes at a time when the majority of students at CBPS have returned to school for in-person instruction.
“We had a lot of remote learners and now we don’t have hardly any,” Ptomey said. “I think we have one or two in the high school and two in the elementary that are doing remote learning, so we are pretty much doing normal school and we’re educating the way we hope to educate kids this year.”
Even when the school was hit hard with the pandemic, Ptomey said staff found a way to push forward.
“My out for the rest of the year is that we will continue to be in school and in-person teaching and do the best we can,” he said. “I think it’s really important that we provide a place for kids and in-person learning is the best education we can give our kids, so we will continue that throughout the year.”