For the first time since October, Cedar Bluffs Public Schools sees week without positive COVID-19 cases

For the first time in early October, Cedar Bluffs Public Schools zero new positive COVID-19 cases between students, faculty and parents.

As of Friday, Superintendent Harlan Ptomey reported no positive cases or quarantines across the school. In total, the school has reported a total of 138 positive COVID-19 cases this year.

“It feels good, but we’re also very leery of new variants that are starting and we are concerned about what those may do to us as well,” Ptomey said. “So, we’re still trying to do everything the best we can to be smart with PPE and practicing social distancing and things like that.”

CBPS began the school year initially unaffected by the pandemic, not reporting any positive cases through Oct. 22. Over the next two weeks, the school reported a total of 19 positive COVID-19 cases between students and staff members.

An additional 17 parents and family members tied to those students and staff members also tested positive for the virus during that period.

Ptomey added that the decrease in positive cases across the school is representative of decreases in cases across the state and country.