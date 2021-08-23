Former Husker coach to teach football class at Metropolitan Community College in Fremont

The Continuing Education courses offered by Metropolitan Community College in the Fremont area are abundant this fall quarter, including Football Facts with George Darlington, taught by the former longtime Nebraska football assistant coach. Other classes include Medicare Made Easy, How to Write Your Memoir and more.

Football Facts with George Darlington will teach students the finer points of the game of football. Listen to Darlington give insight into high school, college and professional programs while discussing player safety issues.

The class will be offered Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at the Fremont Area Center beginning Sept. 20, running through Oct. 25. The class also includes a guided tour of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln and an optional banquet on Thursday, Nov. 4, where students will have the chance to meet other former Cornhuskers.

The fall quarter lineup of noncredit courses begins with Ballroom Dance for Beginners, offered on Tuesday evenings beginning Sept. 14. There are also three noncredit classes that will cover the subject of Medicare throughout the fall quarter. Students can register for the Medicare Made Easy Bundle, which includes all three classes at a lower cost.