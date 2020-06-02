Four chosen to represent Fremont at now-canceled Girls State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

High school juniors had been selected to represent Fremont at American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State, May 31 through June 6, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus and the Nebraska State Capitol.

The delegates are selected based on criteria through their high school and are sponsored by Fremont Rotary.

Due to the developments of the coronavirus, the decision was made by the Girls State Executive Board to cancel the 2020 Girls State session. All options were reviewed, but ultimately the decision was based on the health and safety for all those involved in the program.

The delegates will receive a certificate and a pin as well as being able to put on a resume that they were selected to participate in the 2020 Cornhuskers Girls State Program.

Cornhusker Girls State was inaugurated in Nebraska in 1939 to provide young women of Nebraska with the knowledge and the fundamental principles of American government through actual practice.

The 2020 Cornhusker Girls State delegate from Archbishop Bergan High School is Jadin Ann Ostrand, daughter of Heather and Tim Norris, and Carrie Kucera and Scott Ostrand.

The delegates from Fremont High School are Ashley Noely Saravia, Maggie Leigh Norris, and Sydney Marie Hurst.

