FPS administration optimistic of protocols amid rising risk dial

FPS has not experienced a single case of COVID-19 linked to school or any school activities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“All of our cases have been able to be contact traced back to a community type of exposure, whether it was some kind of gathering, some type of exposure in a household or a large group activity,” he said.

Shepard said the district is in constant communications with Three Rivers and has taken the risk dial seriously. While many want to return to normal life, Shepard said that’s not the reality the school district lives in.

“It gives us the opportunity to re-emphasize to our parents, staff and our community the importance of social distancing and wearing masks,” he said.

It also means staying home if sick or if you are waiting for a COVID-19 test result.

“Obviously we are concerned about the risk dial,” he said. “It is one of the large data points we use in making decisions and looking at our protocol.”

Under the district’s current return-to-school blueprint, any changes to the way classes are held throughout the district would not come until the risk dial reaches a high orange level or remains in the orange for a consistent period of time.