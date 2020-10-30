FPS administration optimistic of protocols amid rising risk dial

Superintendent Mark Shepard said Fremont Public Schools is remaining optimistic in its efforts to keep the schools safe during the COVID-19 pandemic as the risk dial for Dodge County continues to increase.
Three Rivers Public Health Department moved its risk dial for the jurisdiction, including Dodge County, back to high on Wednesday. Additionally, the public health department reported three new COVID-19 related deaths this week, people all of whom were in their 70s or 80s and had underlying health conditions.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
It’s the first time the county has moved from a moderate to high category on the risk dial since Aug. 19.
Dodge County moved from 1.75 to 2, while Saunders County moved from 1.88 to 2. Washington County remained stable at 1.88 from last week.
Shepard said the school district isn’t seeing any correlation between the increase in the jurisdiction’s risk dial and the number of positive COVID-19 cases across the district.
“I think the other thing that is important to note is that we’ve heard a lot about COVID fatigue lately in the media and we just continue to reiterate the importance of really being vigilant, wearing our masks and following our protocol,” Shepard said.
FPS has not experienced a single case of COVID-19 linked to school or any school activities.
“All of our cases have been able to be contact traced back to a community type of exposure, whether it was some kind of gathering, some type of exposure in a household or a large group activity,” he said.
Shepard said the district is in constant communications with Three Rivers and has taken the risk dial seriously. While many want to return to normal life, Shepard said that’s not the reality the school district lives in.
“It gives us the opportunity to re-emphasize to our parents, staff and our community the importance of social distancing and wearing masks,” he said.
It also means staying home if sick or if you are waiting for a COVID-19 test result.
“Obviously we are concerned about the risk dial,” he said. “It is one of the large data points we use in making decisions and looking at our protocol.”
Under the district’s current return-to-school blueprint, any changes to the way classes are held throughout the district would not come until the risk dial reaches a high orange level or remains in the orange for a consistent period of time.
Shepard said the district is looking at its blueprint to decide if any potential changes need to be made regarding the cut-off for transitioning to hybrid or online classes.
“I think we know that when students are in school, they’re wearing masks,” Shepard said. “We know that they’re social distancing for the time that they’re in school and involved in our activities and it gives us the opportunity to also check in on their social emotional wellbeing.”
Throughout the summer and school year, Shepard said he believes FPS has demonstrated its ability to keep students safe while in the classroom.
“I think the good thing is throughout the school year to this point, we’ve been really successful in keeping our students and our staff safe and continue to reiterate the importance of following the protocol that, to this date, has worked.”
