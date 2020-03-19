FPS announced education plans for indefinite closure

The Continuation of Learning Plan will cover all grade levels and will begin on Monday, March 23. Trinity Lutheran School will also kick off its distance learning program on the same day. Both schools are currently on spring break.

“The FPS Continued Learning Plan provides the opportunity for students to keep their skills sharp while away from school, as well as engage families in the learning activities. Students and their families are encouraged to work together and engage in discussion around the activities, as well as extend what they are learning into their everyday life. We are hopeful that the familiarity of academic resources will provide some consistency for our students during this uncertain time,” said Kate Heineman, Executive Director for Teaching and Learning for FPS, in a press release.