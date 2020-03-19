FPS announced education plans for indefinite closure

Fremont Public Schools announced its plans to continue education for students during the schools’ indefinite closure.
The Continuation of Learning Plan will cover all grade levels and will begin on Monday, March 23. Trinity Lutheran School will also kick off its distance learning program on the same day. Both schools are currently on spring break.
FPS, Trinity Lutheran and Archbishop Bergan all closed indefinitely amidst growing coronavirus concerns in the area.
“The FPS Continued Learning Plan provides the opportunity for students to keep their skills sharp while away from school, as well as engage families in the learning activities. Students and their families are encouraged to work together and engage in discussion around the activities, as well as extend what they are learning into their everyday life. We are hopeful that the familiarity of academic resources will provide some consistency for our students during this uncertain time,” said Kate Heineman, Executive Director for Teaching and Learning for FPS, in a press release.
The school will release packets including reading, writing and math review and application activities for Pre-Kindergarten through 8th-grade students.
The packets will be released in PDF format and the link will be sent through the district’s communication system.
For families who don’t have access to the internet, a hard copy packet will be made available for pick-up.
For grades 9-12, students will use the “On to College” program made available to FPS through a partnership with John Baylor.
“We are thrilled to have a small role in helping Fremont High School students continue the terrific education they receive from their teachers, despite the recent challenges Fremont has faced,” Baylor, the founder and CEO of the program, said. “Our hope is that the content can make the teachers’ jobs less stressful, as they were thrown challenges that no one would expect.”
In the press release, FPS said it was placings its efforts into “doing everything we can for the Class of 2020.” FPS is currently reviewing credits earned, graduation requirements and determining next steps for graduation students.
“Our plans will continue to develop and evolve over the next several weeks as long as the school closure continues,” said Mark Shepard, FPS superintendant in a press release. “First and foremost our students and families must take care of themselves and their loved ones. The extended break is an opportunity to continue to learn in a different environment.”