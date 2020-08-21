FPS announces additional positive COVID-19 tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Fremont Public Schools.

The three current cases brings the school district's total amount of cases to six.

Seventy-two additional students and three staff members are in quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposures.

In a press release, FPS stated the increase in quarantined students due to exposure was a "testimony to the impact of contact tracing." FPS works with Three Rivers Public Health Department to conduct contact tracing.

"Quarantining individuals, due to exposure, greatly limits the spread of the virus and keeps others safe," the press release stated.

Additionally, 678 students have enrolled in the school's virtual learning option. That number represents around 14.15% of the district's overall student enrollment.

Board of Education member Mike Petersen visited one of the district's local schools, adding that he believed it was following protocol laid out in FPS's return-to-school blueprint.

“I spent the afternoon at Linden Elementary, they are taking COVID-19 seriously, they are following the blueprint well," he said in the press release.