FPS announces two new early dismissals in January, updates winter sports protocols

Fremont Public Schools announced two schedule changes in January on Monday to allow for additional time for teachers to create learning modules on online learning platforms.

The two early dismissal days will come on Jan. 15 and Jan. 29, both of which are Fridays. Fremont High School will dismiss at 1 p.m., all elementary schools will dismiss at 1:10 p.m., Johnson Crossing Academic Center will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. and Fremont Middle School will dismiss at 1:25 p.m.

Lunch will be served and transportation will be provided to students who typically use FPS transportation.

The FPS Board of Education will also consider several early release days in February and March during the January Board of Education meeting.

“We have a great relationship with the FPS administration and Board of Education and appreciate their willingness to accommodate the extra work our teachers are putting in,” Doug Sheppard, president of the Fremont Education Association, said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board of Education President Sandi Proskovec noted the effort of teaching staff across the school district throughout the school year.