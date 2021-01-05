FPS announces two new early dismissals in January, updates winter sports protocols

Fremont Public Schools announced two schedule changes in January on Monday to allow for additional time for teachers to create learning modules on online learning platforms.
The two early dismissal days will come on Jan. 15 and Jan. 29, both of which are Fridays. Fremont High School will dismiss at 1 p.m., all elementary schools will dismiss at 1:10 p.m., Johnson Crossing Academic Center will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. and Fremont Middle School will dismiss at 1:25 p.m.
Lunch will be served and transportation will be provided to students who typically use FPS transportation.
The FPS Board of Education will also consider several early release days in February and March during the January Board of Education meeting.
“We have a great relationship with the FPS administration and Board of Education and appreciate their willingness to accommodate the extra work our teachers are putting in,” Doug Sheppard, president of the Fremont Education Association, said.
Board of Education President Sandi Proskovec noted the effort of teaching staff across the school district throughout the school year.
“Our teachers have put in exceptional effort this school year," she said. "The extra planning time in January, in addition to already scheduled professional development days, will help teachers better manage the additional workload due to the online learning option.”
In other news, FPS has updated its winter sports protocols for winter activities to coincide with Nebraska State Activities Association guidelines.
Under the new protocols, up to four family members per participant will be allowed to attend basketball games, wrestling duals and triangulars and swimming duals.
This rule also applies to families of cheer and dance team members performing at the event.
Additionally, two family members per participant at wrestling invites and swimming triangulars will be allowed to attend events. Spectator limits will remain at one family member per participant for bowling events.
“We will continue to monitor changes from the State of Nebraska, NSAA, Three Rivers Public Health Department and make changes to our protocol as it is necessary," FHS Activities Director Scott Anderson said.