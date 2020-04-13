FPS begins second phase of learning plan amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Fremont Public Schools will roll out its second phase of the Continuous Learning Plan beginning Tuesday.
The first phase of the school’s plan was introduced in late March as it faced an indefinite closure amidst concerns regarding COVID-19. The second phase of this plan includes options for both online and offline learning for students in all grade levels.
For pre-kindergarten through fourth graders, packets of FPS curriculum materials will be distributed. The packets include material to last through May 21. Assignments in the packet will not be graded.
Live, online sessions between classroom teachers for kindergarten through fourth graders will begin on Wednesday. Students who do not have access to the online sessions will not need to participate in the sessions to stay on track with their peers, according to Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Kate Heineman.
“There will be opportunities for both online and offline learning for K-12,” she said.
Grades 9-12 will continue fourth-quarter courses the lead toward graduation credits, including online sessions for specific classes.
For students who won’t be able to participate in the online sessions, Heineman said teachers will follow up to answer questions individually.
“Teachers are making contact with those students individually,” she said. “They’ll be answering those questions and will work through it that way.”
Heineman said some students may experience some changes to their fourth-quarter class schedule compared to what it would look like if the students were taking classes normally.
“The foremost issue is making sure they have graduation credit,” she said. “Some adjustments were made for some students, while some may not have experienced any change to their schedule.”
Class credits and assignments will be classified as earned/not earned towards graduation according to a Friday press release.
Heineman said any student on track to graduate following the conclusion of the third quarter is still expected to graduate on time at the end of the year.
“They will be on course to graduate,” she said. “We will be working with them to complete those requirements. Counselors and administration worked to put together where every student was at and began to look at what was needed to get students to where they are now.”
Heineman also discussed phase three of the school’s plan, which alludes to the transition into the next grade level for FPS students.
She said staff will soon begin looking at courses to determine what skills needed further instruction. Teachers will then be able to relay that information to other instructors at higher grade levels or in more advanced courses to ensure those skills are mastered.
“We’ll be looking at what students missed and what they need to do to master those skills,” Heineman said.
