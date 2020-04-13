FPS begins second phase of learning plan amidst COVID-19 outbreak

“Teachers are making contact with those students individually,” she said. “They’ll be answering those questions and will work through it that way.”

Heineman said some students may experience some changes to their fourth-quarter class schedule compared to what it would look like if the students were taking classes normally.

“The foremost issue is making sure they have graduation credit,” she said. “Some adjustments were made for some students, while some may not have experienced any change to their schedule.”

Class credits and assignments will be classified as earned/not earned towards graduation according to a Friday press release.

Heineman said any student on track to graduate following the conclusion of the third quarter is still expected to graduate on time at the end of the year.

“They will be on course to graduate,” she said. “We will be working with them to complete those requirements. Counselors and administration worked to put together where every student was at and began to look at what was needed to get students to where they are now.”

Heineman also discussed phase three of the school’s plan, which alludes to the transition into the next grade level for FPS students.