FPS, Bergan set new protocol for students, faculty after rise in positive COVID-19 cases

Fremont Public Schools and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School announced Thursday that they had adjusted their COVID-19 protocols due to the increased numbers of individuals who have recently contracted the virus.
FPS will bring back taking students' temperatures after entering any of its facilities and also require social distancing during lunch and in the classrooms. There also will be designated seating in the gyms and auditoriums.
"We are moving forward with these increased measures to keep our students and staff safe with the hope that we can slow the pace of the virus in our schools and reverse the current trend," Superintendent of Schools Mark Shepard said in a release. "We were pleased last year with the responsiveness of our staff, students and parents in following our outlined protocol and are confident that it makes a difference."
Students' temperatures will not be taken upon entry to Bergan facilities. Masks are only required while riding in a bus, district-owned, leased, chartered or otherwise.
However, masks may be required in the future depending on the data, said both Shepard and Bergan Principal Dan Koenig.
"Currently, masking is still a personal choice but families need to mentally prepare themselves for the fact that school-wide masking is a possibility into the future if positive COVID case numbers see a steep increase," Koenig said in a release. "Masking is still strongly recommended and I encourage families to weigh the benefits of masking."
Shepard said he's heard comments that FPS did a "great job" of keeping students safe in school last year due to masking requirements.
"In reality, the district implemented many protocols beyond masking that allowed students to remain in school," he said. "At this point, masking will still be a personal choice but strongly encouraged. If the trend continues, requiring them in the future may be inevitable."
The changes will begin for Bergan on Sept. 7 and on Sept. 8 for FPS.
The new protocols are:
Social distancing
- Breakfast/Lunch: Protocols will be implemented to achieve social distance.
- Entry into buildings (FPS only): Temperatures will be taken upon arrival at the beginning of the school day and for entry/access to all FPS facilities including for extracurricular activities.
- Classroom spacing: Classrooms will be arranged in a fashion that allows for maximum spacing between desks/tables with desks all facing the same direction when possible.
- Activities: FPS gymnasiums and the auditorium will have designated seating to create social distancing. Bergan will encourage social distancing.
Transportation
- Students and staff will be required to wear masks while riding on district-owned, leased or chartered buses. Buses will be disinfected at the conclusion of routes.
PPE and Cleaning
- Cleaning services will increase their intensity and continue the daily use of electrostatic charged spraying equipment.
- Hand sanitizer will be readily available and its use is strongly encouraged.
Field Trips
- Field trips will be limited and only approved after careful consideration by the school administration.
Outside visitors
- Schools will limit outside visitors during the school day. Those visitors will be required to wear masks while in school buildings.
The schools, in working with Three Rivers Public Health Department, also implemented new protocols for individuals in close contact with another individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Staff and students who were exposed to the virus outside the home are required to self-monitor for 14 days.
Individuals exposed to three or more positive cases in the same cohort but who are fully vaccinated, have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days or are wearing a mask while in school and engaged in activities will no longer be required to stay home from school as long as they are symptom-free. Additionally, those individuals are required to wear a mask for 14 days following the exposure.
"We are thankful for the collaborative relationship we have with the Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran Schools and will continue to work together to ensure that our students, staff and community are safe as we navigate COVID-19," Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said.
Anyone showing symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, sudden onset of a persistent cough or shortness of breath are urged to stay home.
FPS Nurses Coordinator Lois Krohn and Koenig said families are asked to err on the side of caution.
"The most important thing that parents, students and staff can do is stay home if you are sick," Krohn said. "Many of the exposures last year and already this year may have been prevented if individuals with symptoms or who are sick would have stayed home."
Krohn also said if someone is awaiting results from a COVID-19 test, they should stay home until they receive the results.
"For the sake of our students, please have your students stay home if they feel ill," Koenig said, "and if you as a parent are ill, please do not attend your student's activities as well."