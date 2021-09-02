FPS, Bergan set new protocol for students, faculty after rise in positive COVID-19 cases

Fremont Public Schools and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School announced Thursday that they had adjusted their COVID-19 protocols due to the increased numbers of individuals who have recently contracted the virus.

FPS will bring back taking students' temperatures after entering any of its facilities and also require social distancing during lunch and in the classrooms. There also will be designated seating in the gyms and auditoriums.

"We are moving forward with these increased measures to keep our students and staff safe with the hope that we can slow the pace of the virus in our schools and reverse the current trend," Superintendent of Schools Mark Shepard said in a release. "We were pleased last year with the responsiveness of our staff, students and parents in following our outlined protocol and are confident that it makes a difference."

Students' temperatures will not be taken upon entry to Bergan facilities. Masks are only required while riding in a bus, district-owned, leased, chartered or otherwise.

However, masks may be required in the future depending on the data, said both Shepard and Bergan Principal Dan Koenig.