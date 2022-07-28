FPS board approves $2.8M Lenihan building project

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education approved a $2.8 million bid for the indoor air quality project for the Lenihan building.

D.R. Anderson Constructors submitted the lone base bid. Members approved the base bid and a bid alternate for the project when they gathered for a special meeting Tuesday night.

The Lenihan project is part of the $123 million bond issue passed by voters in September 2021. This is an ESSER federal grant-funded project. Construction is expected to start in August and extend into 2023.

During the meeting, the FPS board also had a work session to formalize board and district goals.

These goals will serve as the foundation for the next four years.

Three identified priorities are:

Recruitment, development and retention of employees.

“The challenges related to staffing are real and being felt across the region in all areas,’’ Pam Murphy, board member, said. “We are competing with other local businesses for employees and the teacher shortage we read about elsewhere is real and impacting our ability to hire professional staff.”

The goal related to human resources will identify strategies for recruitment and positioning the district to remain competitive in attracting and keeping talent.

Student outcomes.

During the past several years in dealing with the flood of 2019 and the pandemic, the focus remained on meeting the students’ educational needs while at the same time providing a lot of support in so many other basic needs areas.

School and community climate, culture and engagement.

The district has a priority of working together with parents, teachers, administration and the board of education.

Strategies include creation of principal adviser committees at each school and surveying students, staff and parents, processing their input, and adjusting practices based on the results.

Other goal areas include: budget and finance strategies, career technical education initiatives and assessing and improving district facilities.

Progress toward meeting goals was presented during a January work session and the 2021-22 school year board meetings.

Sandi Proskovec, board of education president, said it’s time to look at challenges and opportunities moving forward.

The January work session, led by Keith Rohwer, educational consultant, provided the backdrop for the work in which three board committees have been involved.

“Tonight was an opportunity to update the full board on the work of the committees to ensure progress toward finalizing the goals,” Mark Shepard, FPS superintendent, said.

Shepard noted the work involved.

“The passage of the bond issue, ongoing development of the Career Technical Education Center, shoring up the district’s finances during uncertain economic times and continuing to adjust our teaching and learning strategies—designed to meet students where they are and continue to move them forward—have been huge undertakings,” Shepard said.

Terry Sorensen, FPS board vice president, also acknowledged the work.

“Over the past eight years much has been accomplished, yet there is still work to do,” Sorensen said. “Dr. Rohwer led us through a process that identified challenges facing the school district and opportunities presented in meeting these challenges.”

Adoption of board goals is scheduled for this fall with a two-year review of four-year goals to be conducted in 2024.