FPS board approves athletic field work

The Fremont Public Schools board of education approved a $1.97 million bid to Nemaha Sports Construction when members met Monday night.

The project involves demolition of current football fields at Fremont Middle School, dirt work and development of a track and synthetic turf athletic field.

Plans are for work to begin this summer and, weather permitting, it could be completed in the late fall.

Documents indicate the track will be 58,725 square feet and the turfed field will be 93,000 square feet.

Funds for the project will come from the FPS Special Building Fund and Depreciation Fund.

The board approved other items:

Food Service purchase of serving lines for Fremont High School for $143,643.

DC West Clovers 4-H Club donated $1,000 to the Fremont Middle School Urban Tiger Room.

Other business involved a shot clock system. The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) approved a 35-second shot clock for boys and girls Class A basketball beginning in the 2022-23 season.

The FPS board subsequently approved purchase of a wireless shot clock system that will integrate with the current Daktronics scoring hardware and software installed at the Fremont High School Bahe gym, FHS Middle gym and FMS main gym.

BVH Architects provided a presentation regarding the bond project update.

Julie Muller, principal at Grant Elementary School, presented the school’s continuous learning plan.

The next board of education meeting will be a special meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 31.

