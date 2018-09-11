The Fremont Public Schools 2018-2019 budget will feature a half-cent decrease in the tax levy from last year, while budgeted expenditures for the district’s general fund increased by 1.89 percent. The overall budget will increase by 2.02 percent to $64,975,689.
Administrators also say that the district continues to navigate lagging growth in state and federal aid and a difficulty funding rising needs in building maintenance, safety and transportation.
The budget was approved during the board’s Monday night public hearing with little debate among board members, and no speakers during a public comment period.
Under the 2018-2019 budget, the tax levy will decrease from $1.262218 to $1.257218 per $100 of valuation. The impact for a $150,000 home, the expected tax is $1,885.83.
“Now, their value may have gone up, so they might pay more,” said Brad Dahl, Fremont Public Schools’ executive of student services and business affairs.
The general fund budget, which covers personnel, transportation, and most of the schools’ operating costs, is listed at $52,616,060, up from $51,635,652 last year.
The tax levy for the district’s general fund is remaining steady at $1.057722, right around the levy limit set by the state. The reduction in the overall levy comes from the district’s bond fund, which is the amount allotted to pay off the district’s debt stemming from voter-approved bond issues from years past. This year’s bond fund will be at $4,719,055, and the tax levy has been lowered to $.199496 per $100 of valuation, down from $.204496 last year.
That decrease was possible because the assessed valuation in Dodge County, Saunders County and Douglas County—the three municipalities that contribute to Fremont Public Schools’ property tax revenue—has exceeded expectations.
When considering the bond fund, the district assumes a 2.5 percent growth in assessed valuation. The assessed valuation of those three counties grew by 8.16 percent this year, the highest growth in at least a decade. When determining growth, however, the district must consider growth in the past three, five and 10 years, and lackluster growth during the height of the recession has dragged the 10-year average down. But that number is still floating just above assumptions at 2.86 percent.
A majority of the budget—nearly 47 percent—is funded by property taxes. The second largest revenue source comes from state aid, which funds roughly 32 percent of the budget. The share of the budget funded by property taxes is up from 43 percent three years ago, Dahl said, while the share of money from state aid has dropped from 34 percent. Dahl argues that property tax revenue has taken on a larger significance as state aid has fallen behind funding school needs.
“State revenue isn’t keeping pace with increased expenditures—so it’s not less, but it’s not keeping pace,” Dahl said. “Special education is a great example. State support’s not keeping up, so general fund dollars are needed to pick up what’s not covered.”
Federal aid, too, has not kept pace with increased expenditures, with some funding opportunities remaining stagnant, Dahl argued. He said that federal sequestration has limited the amount of money that the government pays toward helping schools pay off their bonds, Dahl argued.
“The federal government had promised to pay a portion of the cost of those bonds and sequestration allowed them to back off what their original commitment was, and so they’re not meeting that commitment,” Dahl said.
Additionally, Fremont Public Schools has faced difficulty in funding building maintenance, safety and transportation. No levy revenue has gone to the building fund, which is designated to addressing those needs, since 2009-2010, Dahl said.
“Because state funding hasn’t kept up and we have a levy limitation, more of our dollars have to go to general operations in the general fund,” Dahl told the board. “Really, the only way for school systems the size of Fremont [to fund building needs]—I’m talking about the three largest districts in the state of Nebraska—is really through bond issues.”
In the general budget, 88 percent of funding goes to personnel. The largest general fund expenditure line is regular instruction at $22,776,957, with special education falling behind it at $5,531,054.
Emerging challenges in the general operations budget come from a changing landscape in textbooks and technology. In the past, when the district faced revenue shortfalls, they could hold off on buying new textbooks until the next budget cycle. But now, Dahl said, textbook companies are increasingly moving toward subscription-based purchasing, which requires regular renewals in order to maintain access—and restricts the district’s flexibility in budgeting.
“The good news is it’s always relevant, it’s up to date and it’s true to what’s going on in the current times,” Dahl told the board. “The bad thing is we really need to make sure that we maintain that subscription, otherwise we won’t have access to that curriculum.”
And as technology developers stop supporting outdated technology by making certain software unavailable on older models of devices, a similar need to maintain funding streams for new and updated technology arises, Dahl said.
Dahl touted the district’s efficiency, noting that Fremont Public Schools is ranked 16th out of 245 school districts in Nebraska in per-pupil spending. The district spends $10,852 per pupil compared to the state average of $12,230.
“Size has a lot to do with that—we can maximize class size, we can do things more efficiently,” Dahl said. “But [the state] is also forcing that because of levy limitations and expenditure limitations as well, so we’re kind of stuck where we are. We couldn’t spend at the state average unless we had a levy override.”
The statistic, nonetheless, concerned board member Dan Moran.
“A lot of people look at that and say wow that’s really good, I look at that and say I don’t know if that’s good,” Moran said. “I appreciate our efficiency, and you run a tight ship, but being the 16th out of 245 in spent for our future still scares me.”
Dahl agreed that it wasn’t “necessarily a positive” statistic.
“But because of what the state has done with levy limitations, and what they do with budget authority, they really limit what we can do, unless we were to go to a levy override,” he said.