The Fremont Public School Board of Education recently approved the purchase of some bus cameras and cafeteria tables.
FPS general operations administrator Jeff Glosser asked that 16 cameras be purchased to update the district’s fleet of buses.
“Currently, we have 29 buses and this would make us whole in regard to standardization of cameras on all of our current buses,” he said during the board's Monday night meeting.
Glosser said some second- and third-generation bus cameras are coming to the end of their lives and aren’t functioning to capacity.
“It appears cameras come on with indication they are recording, however, upon pulling the drives to review film they do not always record as indicated,” Glosser said in a letter to the board. “The existing cameras cannot be updated and the company can no longer pull images off the drives or support these units.”
“We can’t get replacement parts,” Glosser also told the Tribune regarding the old cameras. “They’re no longer serviceable.”
Glosser mentioned a safety concern to the board.
“Without the ability to review cameras under specific circumstances, it puts students as well as the district at risk,” Glosser said.
School districts have long had cameras installed on buses to capture video of what happens in and around the vehicles and enhance safety for students and drivers.
Glosser recommended buying and installing 11, two-camera units with event markers and five, three-camera units with event markers for a total not to exceed $30,470.
Also during the meeting, Glosser asked that 10 cafeteria tables for Washington Elementary School be purchased at a cost not to exceed $16,052.20. The Food Service funds will be used for this purchase.
You have free articles remaining.
“The old tables are antiquated,” Glosser said. “They’re very hard for our custodial crew to move around.”
In a letter to the board, FPS Food Service Director Rowan Lang said because the tables are heavy and hard to handle, they create the potential for injury to school staff.
“What’s the life of a cafeteria table?” asked Sandi Proskovec, FPS board president.
Glosser wasn’t certain, but indicated the tables being replaced have been in use for a long time.
“We’ve had our other ones in there — some of them since the elementary schools opened,” Glosser said, adding, “I know Washington’s are original.”
Glosser said Lang has done a great job of getting new tables in some of the elementary schools, including Bell Field and Milliken Park.
FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard talked about working with U.S. Communities, a national buying consortium. He said tables at other schools, purchased with a bond issue in 2000, are still in great working shape.
Board member Todd Hansen asked what would happen to the old tables. Glosser said they’d most likely be discarded as other school systems don’t want them because they are so difficult to move.
Shepard said after new tables arrive, the old ones will be put on a discard list. Typically, they’ll be hauled to All Metals Market to see what the value is.
“Sometimes, there’s value. Sometimes, there isn’t. Sometimes, it’s better than paying to put them in a landfill,” Shepard said. “That’s what we’ve done with other equipment, desks, chairs, items that are obsolete that have some steel on them.”