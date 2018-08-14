The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education approved a $58,800 payment from the FPS depreciation fund to purchase 200 iPads for elementary school students—replacing existing iPads that have been deemed to have reached the end of life.
“Apple has determined that they have reached end of life,” said Cliff Huss, Fremont Public Schools’ director of information services. “They are calling them end of life or obsolete, not pushing out any updates, and we’re starting to experience issues with the management system that we have.”
Additionally, the state of Nebraska also announced that the model of iPad currently in use in Fremont’s elementary schools will no longer be supported for use with state testing, which could pose problems for lower grades that use iPads in such testing.
Huss told the board during its Monday night meeting that, upon approval, the order would be placed Tuesday, and that as soon as they arrived, they would be enrolled in the system to replace the existing devices. That process could take a couple days.
Fremont elementary schools, from grades one to four, have a one-to-one device to student ratio, so that each student is assigned his or her own device. The Fremont Public Schools Foundation has been operating a fundraiser to purchase enough Google Chromebook computers so that students in grades five through 12 could also have such a ratio with those devices.
The iPad purchase was approved unanimously.
Also at the board of education meeting, the board approved a donation to Fremont High School of 150 sheets of steel, valued at $2,000, made by Lozier Corporation.
“They call it scrap steel, but it’s worth more than that to us,” said Fremont High School Principal Scott Jensen.
One sheet, for instance, was recently used to create a fire pit that was raffled off and brought back $1,400 for Fremont High School’s SkillsUSA program, an extracurricular activity that helps students develop skills to prepare for careers in trade, technical and skilled programs.
“This is steel that our welders can use and SkillsUSA can use to make things to help fund-raise for them and for their program,” Jensen said.
He credited teacher Keith Cunnings for orchestrating the donation.