FPS board awards bid for Lenihan center work

The Fremont Public Schools board of education awarded a $112,192 bid to Fremont Electric for the Lenihan/Learning Center.

Board members approved and accepted the bid at their Monday night meeting. The bid is for procuring lighting and lighting control material as part of the center’s indoor air quality project.

Funding for this project will come from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

The board recognized Lynn Fuchser for her years of service to the district and her service as the board of education recording secretary.

Fuscher will retire at the end of October. She has served FPS since 1998. She has served in her current role with the superintendent’s office and board of education since 2010.

In other business, FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard and Terry Sorensen, board vice president, provided an update on the draft of board and district goals.

Priorities are:

Recruitment, development and retention of employees.

Student outcomes.

School and community climate, culture and engagement.

Plans are to adopt goals no later than the January meeting.

“The goals serve as a roadmap for the future and guide decisions related to budget and initiatives,” Sorensen said.

The district adopts goals every four years with a two-year review. This timeline lets the board adjust the goals when circumstances warrant.

Matt Smith from BVH Architects updated the board on the projects related to the $123 million bond issue passed by voters in September 2021. The BVH design team updates the board each month.

Updates at the various schools include:

Fremont High School/Career and Technical Education Center

Geothermal wellfield installation is in progress and set to continue through the end of the year.

These well fields will use the ground as a source to heat and cool a building, providing energy efficiency.

Bleacher replacement for the Al Bahe gym is set for completion in the spring.

Bids for various exterior improvements have been received.

The design team will continue to develop the final construction drawings through October. Final bidding for the project will take place in November. Initial exterior site construction is scheduled to start later this year.

Washington, Howard, and Clarmar elementary schools

Contracting, preconstruction, and permitting is ongoing. Site construction is expected within the next month. Site planning at Deer Pointe development is ongoing with City of Fremont coordination occurring for final platting.

Milliken Park Elementary

Phase 1 work on classrooms and administration areas continues. The wall insulation and gypsum board installation is starting.

New curbs have been installed for new rooftop mechanical equipment. A new dedicated water service has been installed for new fire sprinklers. Construction will extend through December 2023 over multiple phases allowing use of the building during construction.

Lenihan

Interior demolition of selective ceilings and finishes has started. Material procurement is in process, including that of mechanical equipment and exterior storefront windows. Construction is expected to be complete in July 2023.

Bell Field Elementary

The Phase I roof repair project has been completed. Design work for the Phase 2 interior work is in progress in anticipation of bidding in December 2022 or January 2023. Interior construction is scheduled to begin in May-June 2023.

Linden Elementary

Design work is in progress in anticipation of bidding in January-February 2023. Construction is set to begin in May-June 2023.

Johnson Crossing Academic Center

Design work is in progress in anticipation of bidding in January-February 2023. Construction is scheduled to begin in May-June 2023.

To view the presentation given at the board of education meeting, with preliminary designs, visit: bit.ly/3rLLOxN