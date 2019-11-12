The annual audit of Fremont Public School’s finances went well and staff members were commended for their work.
A presentation regarding the audit was among topics discussed when the FPS board of education met Monday evening.
This is the third year the audit was carried out by Erickson & Brooks, a Fremont-based accounting firm. Audits are conducted to ensure that a school district’s finances are accurately accounted for and board members approved the audit at the meeting.
“It’s a very clean audit and I think it’s a testimony to the work that we do and the seriousness that we take in regard to looking at the audit, looking at the recommendations, involving Erickson & Brooks in those recommendations to help us put input in the controls as necessary,” FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said.
Kent Speicher, a partner with Brooks & Erickson, made a presentation to the board, saying the audit went well and complimenting Susan Plank, FPS director of accounting/treasurer for her work.
Board member Dan Moran added to the commendations, saying he has many colleagues across the Midwest who serve on school boards.
“Over half, maybe three-quarters of them spend most of their time figuring out how to pay for things,” Moran said.
He noted that the FPS administration handles things well so every board meeting doesn’t involve crisis.
Moran said that’s unique, citing comments from board members in five to seven other districts.
“They say, ‘All we do is worry about, ‘How do we pay our next bill?’” Moran noted.
In a related discussion, Brad Dahl, associate superintendent, said board policy indicates that every three years either a new or the same vendor will be sought to conduct the audit.
“We’re trying to make sure their pricing is good,” Dahl said.
He also noted that Speicher and his team at Erickson & Brooks have been exceptional, adding that FPS calls them monthly, if not weekly, to make sure things are done properly.
In other business, the board heard an update on student achievement and the graduation rate.
Board members were told that the FPS Summer Success Academies have been making a difference for students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade.
During the summer, all students are expected to have an average learning loss of 3-5 points as indicated by Measures of Academic Progress (MAPs) testing.
Students who’ve attended more than 20 days in the Summer Success Academy have lost only 0.32 points in reading and 0.44 points in math, FPS said in a prepared statement.
These findings are in comparison to the current first- through fifth-graders who lost an average of 2.06 points in reading and 2.58 points in math during the summer break.
“This reiterates the fact that the longer we have our students, the greater-than-average growth we make each year,” said Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of elementary education.
Eairleywine also noted that: “The Summer Success Academy is an example of where extended learning opportunities in reading and math make a difference for our students and their achievement.”
Students who fall in the 40th percentile and below are eligible to participate in the summer-based program.
FPS also reported on ACT scores for 2019.
Fremont High School’s composite score for the most recent ACT test taken is 18.9.
However, the composite best score for these students is 19.3.
A student’s best score is the one reported to colleges and universities for scholarship dollars.
“When compared to the projection produced by ACT for where students in Fremont should score, we are above average. This is a testimony to the hard work that our teachers put in to engage our students,” said Kate Heineman, executive director of teaching and learning.
FPS also reported that the Class of 2019 had 336 graduates with a graduation rate of 86.60%.
The Nebraska Department of Education will report its official graduation rate on Nov. 27.
Fremont’s numbers include any students who have been enrolled during the course of high school at any stage of education.
On the other hand, if FPS looks at the same class of students who were enrolled in the system from eighth grade through graduation in 2019, the same graduation rate is 93.4% (291 students with 272 graduating on time).
In other business, the board approved:
- An out-of-state travel request for the FHS band and orchestra to travel to San Antonio, Texas, June 2-6, 2021.
- A 44-month contract with Remind, a district messaging service at an annual price of $14,000.
The Remind system will replace the current SchoolMessenger system. The Remind contract was assembled to keep district messaging consistent and to reach students and parents on their most-used devices – cell phones.
“Remind features urgent messaging, which will take the place of any emergency communications currently sent from SchoolMessenger and can communicate via text message, app, e-mail and voice messaging,” said Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations.
Dahl said Remind logs all the communication that occurs between students and staff, which protects both. It also will enhance communication with the public.
- The donation by Audie Keaton of a Dr. Dish Shooting Machine for the Fremont High School Athletic Department for the boys and girls basketball teams. The machine is valued at $6,950.
- The donation by the Grant Elementary School PTA of two Motorola portable handheld radios, valued at $1,189.50.