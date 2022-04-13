FPS board discusses graduation credit adjustment

High school seniors will benefit from a reduction in required graduation credits which the Fremont Public School board of education has approved.

The board also received information on a committee working so that a reduction in required credits won’t need to be made in the future.

During their Monday night meeting, FPS board members voted to reduce the number of credits Fremont High School seniors in the Class of 2022 need to graduate from 250 to 225, with all required courses passed.

FHS Principal Myron Sikora said approximately nine students won’t be able to earn 250 credits by May or summer.

But they could meet 225 credits and benefit from the adjustment. There are also a few students, who only have elective credits remaining, who can benefit from this adjustment.

Of the 360 students in the senior class, 324 are on track to earn 250 credits or more and meet graduation requirements.

Sikora said 26 students won’t be able to meet the 225 credit requirements and 34 already have dropped out from the 2022 cohort.

This year’s adjustment is the third consecutive year a graduation credit adjustment has taken place due to circumstances surrounding the flooding of 2019 and the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, which started in the spring 2020.

This recent adjustment will be for 2022 only.

Board member Mike Petersen expressed concern.

“I’m going to vote for this because there are countless reasons why these students might not have met the standard, but I don’t understand when we saw this coming for years in a row why we’re still doing this Band-Aid again,” Petersen said.

Petersen cited an example of his student loan repayment at the start of his army career being tied to meeting a certain standard. When he failed to meet that standard, he lost $50,000 in loan repayment and said he learned a lesson from it.

Board member Todd Hansen expressed concern as well.

“I do think in society as a whole we’ve lowered a bar for kids. It’s everywhere and it doesn’t do kids any good,” Hansen said.

Hansen said he’d support the request because he cares about kids and after communication with Sikora regarding the seniors believes the request should be approved so these students can go on to live productive lives.

Sikora said a committee will present a proposal for updated graduation requirements at the May or June board meetings, which FHS officials believe will offer a permanent solution so the school won’t have to request additional readjustments.

FPS Board President Sandi Proskovec thanked Sikora for the work being done to help students.

She cited struggles facing students, whether they’re transferring in and a different school had different rules, and hardships people have had whether personal or due to COVID or the flooding.

“I think showing some grace has been important,” she said, adding that she’s excited for what’s coming.

Sikora also provided a list of successes at FHS. They include:

Cade Rasmussen, a junior, achieved a perfect 36 score on his ACT.

Mackenzie Kirby, a senior, is a National Merit Finalist.

Orlando Estrada, a senior, is an FCCLA State Medalist (State runner-up) in Teach and Train Level 3 and qualifies for national competition in June in San Diego.

Bethany Miller, a junior, is a World Language (German) Distinguished Scholar with high honors.

Skills USA State Champions are: Morgan Ondracek, a senior, (Early Childhood Education; Henry Hiebenthal, a senior, (welding); Grant Rump, a junior, (criminal justice); and Brandon Gallo, a junior, (precision machining).

The National Honor Society at FHS has 64 new members and 50 current members.

21 FHS students have signed to participate in collegiate athletics so far.

In other business:

Sikora said the grading committee at FHS is looking at the possibility of a leveled diploma. Different grade point averages would be required to earn one of these three: a diploma; a magna cum laude diploma; or a summa cum laude diploma.

The board voted to have Prime Communications complete the Fremont Middle School Video Observation Camera project for $85,920 to be paid through a depreciation fund.

Cliff Huss, FPS director of information technology, said the project is an upgrade to the video observation cameras.

“The current system is 10 years old,” Huss said. “It’s served us well in those 10 years, but it is in need of being upgraded.”

Existing cameras will be removed once new ones are installed.

“This project is the next step in a districtwide plan to implement video observation camera systems in all buildings across the district,” Huss said.

The board approved the purchase of a house at 349 W. Washington St. for $55,000. The house is being purchased to be demolished to make room for parking for the new Washington Elementary School building.

Board members voted to adjust the end-of-the-year calendar and conclude the 2021-2022 school year with the last student day on May 19 and a teacher work day on May 20 — if the district doesn’t use an additional days for inclement weather. The district has had only one inclement weather date so far and – depending on the weather — potentially has a day left.

FPS board meetings start at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in the board room of the Main Street building, 130 E. Ninth St., in Fremont.

Meetings are open to the public. Individuals interested in addressing the board will be recognized at the beginning of the meeting.

