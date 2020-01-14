The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education elected officers on Monday night and approved the purchase of cafeteria tables.
All board members were unanimously elected for their perspective positions during voting at the meeting.
Sandi Proskovec was elected board president. Dan Moran was voted in as vice president and Todd Hansen as secretary.
The board voted to appoint Susan Plank, FPS director of accounting and treasurer, as the 2020 board treasurer. Lynn Fuscher, executive secretary to the superintendent, was appointed as the board clerk for 2020.
In other business, the board approved a motion to accept $3,151 in mini-grants from CF Industries to nine teachers at Milliken Park Elementary School.
The grant funds will be used to take 223 students on field trips. Kindergartners are slated to visit the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha to learn about a variety of animals.
Other trips are to:
• Lincoln Children’s Zoo for first-graders to learn about animals in their environment;
• Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha for second-graders in one class to learn about plants they might not see in everyday environments;
• Lincoln Children’s Museum for students in another second-grade class to learn about agriculture, water, recycling and plant life;
• Wildlife Safari in Ashland for third-graders to learn about animals and their natural environment and life cycles of animals.
• Morrill Hall in Lincoln for fourth-graders to learn about animals that once lived in Nebraska, Native Americans and the evolution of paleontology (fossils of animals and plants) in this state.
“I believe all those various grade levels and teachers and students at Milliken Park will benefit from those field trips that their teachers have applied to go on,” said Brad Dahl, FPS associate superintendent.
The board also approved the purchase of six cafeteria tables for Clarmar Elementary School and one to Howard Elementary. The cost to replace the tables is $11,386.54.
In a letter to the board, FPS food service director Rowan Lang said that “the tables being replaced are very heavy and hard to handle, creating potential for injury to school staff.”
Food Service funds will be used for the purchase.
The regular board of education meetings start at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Meetings take place in the board room of the Main Street building at 130 E. Ninth St. Individuals interested in addressing the board regarding items not on the agenda will be recognized at the beginning of the meeting.