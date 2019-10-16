The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education heard how the district compares to state standards during its Monday night meeting.
Results indicate that FPS has higher percentages of students who are not proficient in certain areas as compared to the state level.
But FPS also has higher percentages than the state of students who are:
- Receiving free and reduced meals.
- In special education.
- English Language Learners.
- High Ability Learners.
However, results also indicate that the longer students are in the FPS system — the more successful they are and the closer they get to the state standards.
“The longer we have them, the better we do,” said Kate Heineman, executive director of teaching and learning for FPS.
Heineman shared FPS demographic figures with the board.
In 2018-2019, Fremont Public Schools served 4,732 students.
The statistics include:
Students receiving free and reduced price lunches
- – Fremont Public Schools, 60.69%; State, 45.21%.
This number reflects only the percentage of students whose eligible local families applied.
Special education
- – FPS, 18.96%; State, 15.48%.
English language learners
- – FPS, 10.88%; State, 5.98%.
High Ability Learners
- – FPS, 18.76%; State, 13.03%.
Board member Todd Hansen mentioned how students might feel if they read in the media that those on free and reduced priced lunches will test poorly.
“We’re putting a label on them and that bothers me,” he said.
“That’s why we celebrate growth,” Heineman said, adding that educators believe — if everyone works together — they can get kids where they need to be.
“And that’s what’s happening and that’s what we need to celebrate,” she said.
Heineman shared results of the Nebraska Student Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) testing.
This is a one-time snapshot of student performance.
“It’s not designed to measure growth of learning during a school year,” she said.
What’s more, this statewide assessment transitioned from the Legacy to the more rigorous College and Career Ready standards in English language arts in 2017 and mathematics in 2018.
The 2018-2019 results indicate that 72% of FPS fourth-grade students were in the “not proficient” category in English Language Arts, compared to the state’s overall 42%.
But the percentage of “not proficient” students decreased by eighth grade.
Statistics show that 57% of FPS eighth-graders were in the “not-proficient” category compared to the state’s 50% for English language arts.
In mathematics, results indicate that 68% of fourth-graders were in the “not-proficient” category compared to 48% for the state.
FPS eighth-graders did better than the state in mathematics.
Results showed that 43% of FPS eighth-graders were in the “not-proficient” category for math compared to 53% for the state.
Statistics also showed that 46% of FPS eighth-graders were “on-track” in math proficiency. That compares to 37% of eighth-graders statewide for math.
Students in grades 5-8 were tested in science in the Legacy standards.
Results show that 32% of FPS fifth-graders were in the “not proficient” category, 54% were in the “meets” proficiency level with 14% in the “exceeds” proficiency level.
By contrast, the state’s results for fifth-graders were: 31% not proficient; 51% meets proficiency and 17% exceeds proficiency.
In science, 36% of FPS eighth-graders were in the below proficiency compared to 37% for the state.
But 54% of FPS students were in the “meets” proficiency category and 10% were in the “exceeds” proficiency category for science.
State figures for science were: 37% “not proficient; 49% “meets” proficiency and 13% “exceeds” proficiency.
FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard pointed out that local students were taking tests a week after mid-March flooding, which could have impacted the results.
“We had students who were in shelters. We had students who were in with friends and family and probably the last thing on their minds was, ‘How am I going to do on this state test?’” Shepard said. “If the flood did have an impact on these test scores, which I can’t believe it didn’t, then next year we should even see more growth.”
The amount of testing also can play a role in results.
“In April or May, they (students) are tested out. By the time we do the NSCAS and we turn around right away and do the MAPS testing, they’re done testing. It’s too much testing at one point in time,” said Doug Sheppard, president of the Fremont Education Association.
Shepard also noted that NSCAS is a one-time test given toward the end of the school year.
“Right now, we’re looking at a standardized test, a single snapshot that’s going to follow our demographics. If we really want to know how our students are doing, we need to concentrate on the growth,” Shepard said.
FPS gives tests that indicate student growth from the beginning to the end of the school year.
These tests, called MAP (Measures of Academic Process) are given in the fall; in the winter and in the spring. The MAP test in the spring is given to students after the NSCAS test.
Unlike the NSCAS test, which is given solely in Nebraska, the MAP tests are given to an estimated 10.2 million students.
As students take the MAP tests online, the questions adjust to show where a student is — thus providing vital information so instruction can be adjusted for that student.
Heineman pointed out reading growth for students in grade kindergarten through eighth for 2018-2019.
She showed a graphic indicating that most of the elementary schools and Fremont Middle School were at or above the 50th percentile for growth compared to the rest of the nation. Clarmar Elementary School and Johnson Crossing Academic were slightly below the 50th percentile for reading.
“In spite of our risk factors, all of our buildings are right there around the 50th,” Heineman said.
When it comes to math, most schools also were at or above the 50th percentile when compared to the rest of the nation. Milliken Park Elementary was just slightly lower.
Heineman talked about the great amount of growth that occurs in classrooms from fall to spring.
“Our teachers are leveraging that growth to, over time, overcome the risk factors and variables that our students may face,” Heineman said.
Which of the students are growing?
“Is it just the students who perform lowest to start with because they have the most room to grow? Is it the highest students because they are gifted in some fashion and they’re going to do it in spite of us? The answer to that is ‘no,’ it’s all of our kids. We can be rest assured that it really is growth that’s happening each and every day in our classrooms,” Heineman said.
“We are truly moving all of our kids forward,” she added.
Board members also reviewed AQuESTT findings.
Last week, the Nebraska Department of Education released preliminary findings from its 2018-2019 Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow, or AQuESTT.
These results provide a one-time snapshot of testing students completed in March 2019.
Of the 10 schools within Fremont Public Schools district, seven are classified as “good.”
Three FPS schools are classified as needing improvement. None of the schools within the FPS district earned either excellent or great classifications. FPS as a district retained a “good” classification.