FPS board hears security report

More than 200 emergency drills took place across the Fremont Public Schools district during the 2021-22 school year.

Kevin Kavan, security and safety coordinator for FPS, provided this and other information during the district’s board of education meeting on Monday night.

Kavan presented an overview of safety and security protocols. He updated the board on safety training required for all staff. He said drills included fire and tornado drills and evacuation and lockdown drills.

He cited the importance of safety and security at FPS.

“We use a layered safety approach that includes locked doors and secured entrances at every building,” Kavan said.

In 2019, Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School and Fremont Police Department implemented the Inter-Agency Radio System that connects the schools to law enforcement at any time.

Remote police presence, a school resource officer and security coordinator office are also part of the layered approach.

A major part of the 2021 Bond Issue involves safety and security of FPS buildings.

The new secured main entrance at Milliken Park will route visitors through the school office and the FHS main entrance will be modified so visitors will stop in a secured area, outside of the office, prior to entering the building.

Kavan regularly attends meetings with local law enforcement and first responders to help ensure efficient responses during an emergency.

BVH Architects gave an update on the high school and new elementary buildings.

The presentation included current plan designs and floor plans.

Cleve Reeves, principal with BVH, updated the board on the high school project budget. The high school design development documents will be submitted to Hausmann Construction on June 30 for an estimate update.

The new Washington, Clarmar and Howard buildings are scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024, as is the new Career and Technical Education Center at FHS.

Graduation requirements for Fremont High School students were updated.

During the past two years, the credits required have been adjusted for students directly and indirectly impacted by the flood of 2019 and the pandemic.

The school district utilized the state requirement of 200 credit hours for the classes of 2020 and 2021 and 220 credits for the class of 2022.

Previously, the number of credits required for graduation was 250.

During the April meeting, the board approved the change for the Class of 2022.

At that time, the board also requested that the high school administration and guidance department study the issue of graduation requirements and provide a proposal with recommended changes for consideration.

A committee comprised of teachers, guidance counselors and high school administration recommended proposed changes Monday evening that recently were presented to the board’s policy committee.

During the past 18 months, the high school committee has been reviewing these requirements, levels of diplomas for recognition and weighted grading.

The new requirement is 210 credits. FHS diplomas will be awarded on four levels:

● Standard Diploma—210 credits

○ 175 required course credits + 35 elective credits

● Cum Laude Diploma—250 credits

○ High Distinction requires 3.75 cumulative GPA

○ 175 required credits + 75 elective credits

● Magna Cum Laude Diploma—290 credits

○ High Distinction requires 3.75 cumulative GPA

○ 175 required credits + 115 elective credits

● Summa Cum Laude Diploma—290 credits

○ High Distinction requires 3.75 cumulative GPA

○ 175 required credits + 115 elective credits in specified courses

The 210 credit hours required for the standard diploma will begin with the Class of 2023.

Current levels of recognition will remain in place through the Class of 2025. The newly established levels of recognition will begin with the Class of 2026.

“The change in policy continues to recognize rigor and student achievement while placing our students on a more level playing field with other high school students in the State,” said Michael Schleicher, FHS registrar.

Mark Williams, FHS guidance director, shared his thoughts.

“The board of education, over the past three graduating classes, has provided recognition and relief for students directly and indirectly impacted by recent events—this change will eliminate the need to make adjustments in credits required for graduation in the near future,” Williams said.

The FHS committee will continue their work in the area of weighted grading and present recommendations at a later date.

Buddy Bench donations were approved to Bell Field, Grant and Linden Elementary schools from the Marilyn Mitchell Memorial Fund. Children sit on buddy benches at recess if they are looking for an opportunity to join others.

The board also awarded contracts for asphalt projects to OMNI Engineering at Fremont High School, Grant Elementary and Davenport Elementary for $39,893. Parking lot maintenance was awarded the contract at the Facilities and Transportation Building for $11,550.

