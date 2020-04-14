FPS Board of Education discusses alternative graduation plans

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education announced its plans for graduation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic during its Monday meeting.
Fremont High School Vice Principal Myron Sikora said the high school still plans to hold a traditional ceremony later in the summer.
The school originally planned to hold its commencement ceremony on May 16, but that date is no longer feasible after Gov. Pete Ricketts directed schools statewide remain closed through the end of May on April 1.
Sikora said the current plan is to host some form of online experience for graduating students on May 16. While he didn't allude to any specific details, Sikora said graduating students would be recognized on the school's website and through traditional and social media.
Fremont High School hopes to host a traditional ceremony for graduating students on July 26 at Al Bahe Gymnasium, if possible.
Sikora said that date is still uncertain. If the ceremony needs to be pushed back further, he said the school would fall back to Aug. 1 to host the ceremony.
"Things are a little uncertain at this point, so we'll hope we are able to do something on that date," Sikora said.
A survey was sent out to FHS seniors and their parents asking what alternatives they would prefer in lieu of the canceled traditional ceremony.
A majority of seniors and parents responding to the survey (81%) were in favor of a late summer ceremony.
FHS also took stock of where the high school's graduating class was in regard to graduation requirements. Currently, 254 students meet FPS requirements for graduation, while 275 students meet state requirements.
That number increases to 351 students who meet graduation requirements as long as they have a normal fourth quarter of classes. An additional eight students would meet graduation requirements if they maintain a normal fourth quarter with additional guidance.
"If we had a normal year, this is exactly where we would have ended up, or it would at least be very close," said Superintendent Mark Shepard.
The board also unanimously passed a resolution suspending all graduation and curriculum-related policies for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Shepard said the resolution was introduced based on legal guidance the school received as it adjusts to operation during the pandemic.
"If we don't suspend them we aren't following those policies," Shepard said.
The resolution authorizes additional power to be granted to the superintendent in several matters, including determining which students would have been on track for graduation prior to the shutdown, developing grading procedures and plans for students advancing into higher grade levels.
"It does grant the superintendent some authority that they otherwise would not have," Shepard said.
