FPS Board of Education discusses alternative graduation plans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education announced its plans for graduation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic during its Monday meeting.

Fremont High School Vice Principal Myron Sikora said the high school still plans to hold a traditional ceremony later in the summer.

The school originally planned to hold its commencement ceremony on May 16, but that date is no longer feasible after Gov. Pete Ricketts directed schools statewide remain closed through the end of May on April 1.

Sikora said the current plan is to host some form of online experience for graduating students on May 16. While he didn't allude to any specific details, Sikora said graduating students would be recognized on the school's website and through traditional and social media.

Fremont High School hopes to host a traditional ceremony for graduating students on July 26 at Al Bahe Gymnasium, if possible.

Sikora said that date is still uncertain. If the ceremony needs to be pushed back further, he said the school would fall back to Aug. 1 to host the ceremony.

"Things are a little uncertain at this point, so we'll hope we are able to do something on that date," Sikora said.