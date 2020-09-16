FPS Board of Education discusses potential bond issue research

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With debt for a 20-year bond issue at Fremont Public Schools nearing its end, there is a chance for the school district to take on new debt geared toward building improvements and upgrades.

Two members of Omaha-based Architecture firm BVH Architecture spoke to the Fremont Public Schools school board during its Monday meeting to share the next steps in moving forward with any potential facility upgrades through a bond issue.

Cleve Reeves, architect principal at BVH Architecture, described the process for calling for a bond issue. It begins with defining a need in the school district, followed by developing a solution for that need and finally, with board approval, moving forward with a bond vote.

Reeves said community education will be a key factor throughout the entire process leading up to any potential bond vote.

He added that the process is still in its early days. Reeves said they have gone through the educational alignment committee process and have completed a technical study of facilities across the district, but there is still plenty of work to do.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done and a lot of time to be spent to go through this process and make sure everything is where it needs to be as you contemplate the future,” Reeves said.