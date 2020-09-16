FPS Board of Education discusses potential bond issue research

With debt for a 20-year bond issue at Fremont Public Schools nearing its end, there is a chance for the school district to take on new debt geared toward building improvements and upgrades.
Two members of Omaha-based Architecture firm BVH Architecture spoke to the Fremont Public Schools school board during its Monday meeting to share the next steps in moving forward with any potential facility upgrades through a bond issue.
Cleve Reeves, architect principal at BVH Architecture, described the process for calling for a bond issue. It begins with defining a need in the school district, followed by developing a solution for that need and finally, with board approval, moving forward with a bond vote.
Reeves said community education will be a key factor throughout the entire process leading up to any potential bond vote.
He added that the process is still in its early days. Reeves said they have gone through the educational alignment committee process and have completed a technical study of facilities across the district, but there is still plenty of work to do.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done and a lot of time to be spent to go through this process and make sure everything is where it needs to be as you contemplate the future,” Reeves said.
Reeves said the group has been working since last spring on the project and anticipates starting the process for a citizen’s committee in October.
That committee will be tasked with reviewing and studying different options and the financial implications of those options before determining what recommendations, if any, should be made.
“Part of their work is to go out, inform and listen to the community about all of the above,” Reeves said. “The bottom line, deliverable from that committee, is a recommendation to this board on how you may want to proceed. That is up to the board.”
Robert Slosson, senior associate at BVH Architecture, said audits of FPS facilities were completed throughout the summer.
The audits accessed areas such as the current condition of the facilities, the facility’s location and the facility’s traffic flow.
He said any deficiencies, such as deferred maintenance and lingering issues were examined in each facility.
Slosson said he saw the “good, bad and the ugly” during the audits during the summer. FPS facilities range from aging to relatively new facilities, with some facilities having both new and older buildings connected together.
In the older buildings, Slosson said HVAC and electrical issues become more prominent, along with some technological issues.
He added that some older buildings showed indoor air quality issues associated with the building’s HVAC system.
Board member Todd Hanson said it was important that the citizens’ committee is made up of individuals outside of the “usual suspects.”
He recommended looking at leaders in the Parent-Teacher Association, along with different parents across the district.
“I think we have a broad range of citizens that are part of this district,” he said.
Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl agreed, adding that there have already been discussions surrounding the makeup of the citizen committee.
“Obviously, you want a broad representation of everybody, not only across ages and grade levels and across the system, but across groups and various interests,” he said.
Dahl said it was critical to create a group that brings a diverse perspective to the committee.
“We want to be broad and demographically diverse,” he said.
Board member Jon Ludvigsen referenced Fremont’s 37% increase in commercial property improvement valuation handed down by the Tax Equalization and Review Commission in May.
He asked if BVH Architecture has ever piggybacked a project on such a significant increase in valuation.
Reeves said he would have to review the numbers to see if the firm had ever followed up such a large increase in the past. He added that the increase is a significant challenge for any community.
“I think it really comes down to again, what the need is,” Reeves said. “If the community sees that need, they tend to support it.”
Reeves said that’s also why the committee process is so important. He said hearing and listening to the community play a large role in any decision moving forward.
“The fundamentals of the bond is to identify the need at the right number,” he said. “And if this town is ready to support, something needs to be part of that conversation. But really, helping the community understand that need is the baseline.”
Ludvigsen said it is important the committee includes local business owners, rather than owners of commercial properties connected to large corporations.
“We’ll be sure to have some small business owners,” Dahl said.
Dahl said BBH will return on a monthly or bi-monthly basis to provide updates on their progress with potential bond issue research.
“It provides a lot of insight and it will give us some direction on how we move forward and how we form our citizen’s committee,” he said.
