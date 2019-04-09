The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education recognized dozens of students for their accomplishments in arts, music and athletics on Monday night.
The recognition reception, which originally had been scheduled for the end of March, had been postponed due to the flooding, and was instead held on Monday night, ahead of the Board of Education’s monthly meeting.
“We wanted to do it even though we were faced with the tragedy of the flood, and that’s why we chose to do it here tonight,” said Brad Dahl, Fremont Public Schools’ executive director of student services and business affairs.
Students had their names read out loud during the board meeting and received certificates and congratulations from board members.
Johnson Crossing Academic Center Language Arts Teacher Michelle Whitman presented three sixth-grade students -- Zachary Evans, Audrenna Hicks and Aislinn Miller -- who had written poems as part of the Poetry & Music Project with Opera Omaha.
The students were three of eight selected from a submission pool of 70 students in grades three through 12 across seven Nebraska counties. As part of the program, the students worked with composers to set their poems to music, which were performed for the first time on Sunday as part of the Opera Omaha ONE Festival.
Jennifer Grenier, vocal music director for Fremont Middle School, presented three groups of vocal and chorus students.
The first group of students was recognized for participating in a statewide honor choir called the Sing Around Nebraska Honor Choir, sponsored by the Nebraska Choral Directors Honor Choir.
The students included Aislinn Miller, Jamie Morehouse, Kaitlynn Rossow, Emma Spencer and Rachel Wageman.
The second group participated in the Middle School All-State Barbershop Chorus: Josie Bell, Katie Bertram, Emma Constance, Joscelyn Dake, Alexis Frank, Rachel Grenier, Peyton Harman, Matthew Hartung, Mallory Lackey, Kylie Pemberton, Tyson Queen and Michael Saxton.
“A capella singing is on the rise, and they were able to do some a capella work with one of the nation’s most renowned clinicians in that realm, so that was pretty cool, to have someone from the National Barbershop Association be director for the students,” Grenier said.
Last, Grenier presented a group of students who were selected to participate in a middle school statewide honor choir called the Singing Youth of Nebraska Festival Chorus, hosted by the Nebraska Choral Directors Association.
Those students included Morgan Barnhart, Katie Bertram, Emma Constance, Joscelyn Dake, Alexis Frank, Rachel Grenier, Kale Gustafson, Peyton Harman, Matthew Hartung, Marissa Klevemann, Mallory Lackey, Isabella LeBlanc, Armando Monarrez, Emily Morales-Loe, Breann Rodgers-Marsh, Emmanuel Salas, Michael Saxton and Gilliam Semrad.
Grenier also noted that all of the Fremont Middle School choirs earned the highest rating of “superior” at an event at Wayne State.
“We’re very, very proud of our accomplishments thus far this year,” Grenier said.
Scott Anderson, activities director at the high school, also recognized three groups: the boys state cross country champions, the girls state cross country runner-ups and a group of students who participated in an inaugural leadership program.
The boys cross country team consisted of Wes Ferguson, Jose Gonzalez, Reed Johannsen, Matthew Klein, Ross McMahon, Ben Schulz and Owen Wagner.
“They were state champions this year. Throughout the year, they won numerous meets,” Anderson said, noting that all but one were seniors. “These guys have all had a great career."
The girls team consisted of Shelby Bracker, Elli Dahl, Lucy Dillon, Mara Hemmer, Myia Johnson, Emily Nau, and Mia Wagner.
“They had a very successful year -- conference runners up this year, district champions and then state runners up,” Anderson said. “Every single one of these ladies will be back next year for us, so the future is bright for Fremont girls cross country.”
The last group was a student leadership group that was put together as part of the Inaugural Heartland Athletic Conference Leadership Cadre: Avery Decker, Nate Dillon, Dylan Kor, Maddie Moore, Taylor Pemberton, Mack Prince, Jaylen Semrad and Owen Wagner. The students represented Fremont Public Schools during several events, and also read stories to students at Clarmar Elementary School around Christmas time.
“They kind of laid the foundation for hopefully a lot of great years of developing student leaders within our school,” Anderson said.
Steve Steager, Fremont Middle School band director, presented the last two groups of students. Those included the students who participated in the Eighth Grade All-State Band and the Wayne State Honor Band.
Nine students were part of the Eighth Grade All-State Band, which consisted of 82 students from across the state.
“Over a tenth of the band was middle school kids from Fremont,” Steager said.
Those students were Nick Bloemker, Molly Brester, Jasmina Foshee, Hannah Kellison, McKenna Olson, Cade Rasmussen, Kim Salguero, Will Schulz and Caleb Sund.
Additionally, 21 students from grades six through eight represented Fremont in the 140-person Wayne State Honor Band.
Those students were Abbie Bigsby, Nick Bloemker, Molly Brester, Samuel Dubbs, Jasmina Foshee, Abby Hancock, Bailey Ingalls, Hannah Kellison, Diego Marez, Bethany Miller, McKenna Olson, Lilly Ramirez, Ava Rasmussen, Cade Rasmussen, Bryce Reeson, Kim Salguero, Will Schulz, Emmalee Sheppard, Caleb Sund, Sophia Tallod and Rachel Wageman.