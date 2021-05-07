FPS Board of Education resolution to provide timeline to replace vacant seat

Moran, 66, died on April 18 at his home in Fremont following a battle with cancer. Moran served on the Board of Education for 20 years. His current term on the school board runs through Jan. 9, 2023.

“Dan has faithfully served the board of education for 20 years and has also served on the board of the Fremont Public Schools Foundation,” the resolution stated. “His business acumen and experience were invaluable to the board, our district, and to Fremont. Dan had an analytical mind and the ability to make informed decisions, the end product of which impacts lives which was vital to him. With Dan, the kids always came first and his unselfish devotion to serving the school community, and his leadership will be greatly missed.”