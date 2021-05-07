FPS Board of Education resolution to provide timeline to replace vacant seat

A resolution acknowledging the vacancy left on the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education following the death of vice president Dan Moran will come before the school board during its upcoming Monday meeting.
Moran, 66, died on April 18 at his home in Fremont following a battle with cancer. Moran served on the Board of Education for 20 years. His current term on the school board runs through Jan. 9, 2023.
“Dan has faithfully served the board of education for 20 years and has also served on the board of the Fremont Public Schools Foundation,” the resolution stated. “His business acumen and experience were invaluable to the board, our district, and to Fremont. Dan had an analytical mind and the ability to make informed decisions, the end product of which impacts lives which was vital to him. With Dan, the kids always came first and his unselfish devotion to serving the school community, and his leadership will be greatly missed.”
The resolution also provides a timeline the school board is expected to follow to appoint a new member to replace Moran. That timeline is broken down as follows:
- May 10—The board of education passes resolution acknowledging Moran’s vacancy.
- May 11—A notice is forwarded to the Fremont Tribune for publication.
- May 21—Deadline to submit letter of interest and resume.
- May 24—An AdHoc committee meeting, if needed, to screen applicants to be interviewed.
- May 26—A special board of education meeting will convene to interview applicants and appoint a board member.
“I’ve always admired his business sense and his analytical mind and the ability to make informed decisions, but still recognize that our end product really impacts lives and that’s what was important to him,” Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard told the Tribune in April. “His wisdom, his leadership and commitment will definitely be missed.”