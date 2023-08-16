Lighting was among topics addressed by the Fremont Public Schools board of education meeting on Monday night.

The board approved a change order with Hausmann Construction for $464,906 to buy and install field lighting at the track and football-soccer field at Fremont High School.

Installation will take place between the fall and spring athletic seasons during the 2023-2024 school year, said Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations in a news release.

This project will allow activities such as football and soccer games, track meets and marching band practices to extend into the evening.

Board members also heard an update regarding the new certified staff members for the 2023-2024 school year.

Forty-two new certified staff members began their positions with students on Monday when school resumed, Pierce said in the release.

Of the 42 new staff, eight grew up in Fremont and nine are Midland University graduates.

“Our relationship with Midland and an increased emphasis on hiring individuals from within our community is evident in this hiring class,” said Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of human resources and elementary education.

Roger Slosson of BVH Architects updated the board on the progress of the various construction projects across the district.

“All projects remain on schedule or slightly ahead at this point in time,” Slosson told the board.

The board also approved revisions to the Learning Center, Pathfinder and Young Adult program student handbooks for the 2023-2024 school year.

Brent Cudly, director of professional development, also presented a development update to the board regarding the progress of the new teacher evaluation system.

Board of education meetings start at 6:30 p.m., the second Monday of each month in the board room of the Main Street Building, 130 East Ninth St. Those interested in addressing the board will be recognized at the beginning of the meeting.