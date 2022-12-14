FPS board OKs classified staff pay raise, busing changes

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education approved Monday night a $1.10-per hour raise for classified staff in the district, an effort to help attract more support workers such as kitchen staff and school bus drivers.

The unanimous approval by the board allows for $300,000 to be allocated to classified staff salaries and pay for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school budget year.

Raises will be $1.10 per hour for all employees, said Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl.

Starting hourly pay for new hires will rise from the current $13.54 per hour to $14.64 per hour under the change.

“This will help the classified staff,” Dahl told the board members and district administrators during the Dec. 12 meeting.

In a report to the board attached to the agenda item, Dahl explained that the raise would help attract workers in a challenging employment environment in Dodge County.

“With increased employment and pay opportunities in greater Fremont area, the administration is recommending,” the adjustments, he stated in the report. The move will cost the district a total of 289,835 through the end of the school year.

One area where challenges in staffing have existed, he explained, is the realm of school bus drivers. For a variety of reasons, the district has had difficulties in recruiting and retaining school bus drivers.

“We were unable to fill all our routes because we couldn’t find drivers. Part of the challenge is keeping up with other businesses in Fremont that need CDL (drivers),” Dahl added. “We’re at somewhat of a disadvantage with those who want full-time work. That is where our challenge lies now.”

Superintendent Mark Shepard said attracting bus drivers is a “real challenge” because drivers need both a CDL license as well as a special school bus driving certification.

In addition to the raise in pay for classified staff, the district board also on Monday unanimously approved a contract with the company First Student to provide supplemental busing assistance to the district beginning in January. The move was partly in response to prior busing provider Student Transportation of America not renewing its contract for services with the district.

Dahl told the board that representatives from STA has sent a “Dear, John” type letter to district officials announcing that the company would be ending its relationship for now with the district due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as changes to their servicing of the Omaha Public Schools district.

According to the district staff report on the deal, the agreement with First Student will be, “for two daily a.m. and p.m. route school buses and two daily p.m.-only route school buses to meet the route needs for the 2022-23 regular school year.

“This initial agreement will begin with the start of school in January 2023 and end in May 2023. The daily rate for the a.m. and p.m. routes will be $320.81 and the p.m. only rate will be $208.53,” staff stated in the report.

Shepard said he appreciated the service STA had provided the district over the years, but now, he noted, there is “less competition between school bus companies.”

Dahl said the First Student agreement was beneficial to the district.

“This will fill that gap,” he said of STA leaving and creating a need. “This is also within our budget.”

The First Student deal will be for drivers of the buses, which are owned by the Fremont Public Schools district, Dahl noted.