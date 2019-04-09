Multiple outside entities have provided monetary donations to Fremont Public Schools to help students who have been affected by flooding.
As the Fremont Tribune has previously reported, Bennington Public Schools raised $10,000 to give to the Fremont Public Schools Foundation to help with flood recovery efforts.
On Monday night, the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education also recognized Mitchell Public Schools and the Lincoln Sertoma Club for their donations to the school districts.
All of those dollars were turned over to the Fremont Public Schools Foundation, said Brad Dahl, Executive Director of Student Services for Fremont Public Schools.
“We had a lot of people reach out, we’ve had monetary donations, and we’re going to work hard to get these donations into the hands of students and their parents to benefit them as much as possible,” Dahl said.
Dahl said the donations were allowed because they were not taxpayer dollars. They were dollars fund-raised by the school community, donated to their respective school foundation and then given to the Fremont Public Schools Foundation.
The district is working through the details of how the money could benefit students. Some examples include helping students replace items lost in the flood, like lost shoes or clothing.
Fremont High School Principal Scott Jensen noted that some students, who had school-issued Chromebooks or Chromebook chargers damaged in the flooding, could benefit.
One student had lost a violin, and the district was able to help them replace it, Dahl added.
An additional fund set up by the Fremont Education Association has also seen a large number of donations, according to Association President Doug Sheppard. That money has gone to help students with things like lost school supplies and athletic shoes, Sheppard said.
“The overwhelming response from not only Fremont, but it’s been all over the United States that we’ve gotten donations from,” Sheppard said. “I would have never dreamt the amount of money that’s come into that account.”