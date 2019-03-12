The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education during its monthly meeting on Monday signed a resolution with the city of Fremont, agreeing to pay for the use of Fremont Police Department officers as school resource officers during after-school programming.
Through the “School Resource Officer Project,” the city of Fremont provides a uniformed Fremont Police Department officer to work within the schools. The funding for that is split: the city of Fremont provides 25 percent of the funding and Fremont Public Schools provides 75 percent.
But according to Brad Dahl, executive director of student services and business affairs, the city’s insurance provider recently raised concerns about liability when it comes to having those officers working at special events after school, when technically off duty.
During Monday’s meeting, the board agreed to amend the agreement so that Fremont Public Schools pays the full cost of officers’ presence at special events. That would amount to $50 per hour, the amendment says.
“Their insurance carrier was basically telling them … that they could not allow their uniformed officers to be in our buildings in an off-duty capacity, which is what we were doing,” said FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard. “And that’s what everybody does across the state, but they’re all insured by the same pool and the pool was basically saying you’ve got to change what you’re doing.”
Dahl told the Tribune that the cost was “pretty much the going rate” when compared with other school districts.
“It filled a need for the school district,” Dahl said. “We have to have, obviously, police officers there at a lot of our events just for the safety of the public.”
During Monday night’s meeting, the board signed another interlocal agreement with the city of Fremont regarding school safety.
The second agreement allows Fremont Public Schools to use city-owned buildings during emergencies “such as but not limited to disasters (both manmade and or natural), school shootings or any unforeseen circumstance in which the children and the staff are forced to evacuate a school building and need to relocate to a large enclosed building.”
Dahl listed Christensen Field as an example of a building that could be beneficial to utilize during certain types of emergencies.
The resolution states that the city of Fremont would be responsible for the cost of use, and the agreement automatically renews every five years.
“It just strengthens our cooperation with the city,” Dahl said.
Kevin Kavan, coordinator of district security at Fremont Public Schools, was responsible for trying to solidify school security procedures, administrators said. Kavan’s work has also included communicating with several area churches to establish similar types of agreements, Dahl said on Monday.
One of those agreements went into action last fall, went Fremont High School went into lockdown in response to reports that a student had entered the building with a gun, which was later determined to be a BB gun.
During the lockdown, evacuated students were taken across the street to Fremont Alliance Church until the area was deemed safe — a procedure that Kavan had arranged about a month prior to the incident.
“Kevin Kavan’s doing a great job of going off into the community and talking to the churches, talking to any large, group gathering places that we could use, maybe almost on a moment’s notice, needed to relocate students,” Shepard told the board on Monday.
In other news from Monday’s Fremont Public Schools Board of Education meeting:
- Fremont Public Schools amended a contractual agreement with two cleaning services to provide cleaning services for Linden and Washington Elementary Schools after hours, after one of the companies pulled out of the agreement.
The agreement had been signed at the last Board of Education meeting in February, but some time afterward, the company Jani-King realized it would not have the staff to accommodate the work. In fact, Fremont Public Schools had entered into the agreement to accommodate an inability to fill vacant custodial positions at the schools.
“Just as we have had difficulty employing evening custodians, Jani-King is unable to meet the custodial staffing requirement in the [agreement] in order to provide services to Linden Elementary and Washington Elementary Schools,” schools facilities manager Jeff Glosser wrote in a memo to the board.
The other company, FBG, is still on board. But the board voted to enter into an agreement with the company who offered the second most competitive price during the bidding process: H&F Company. With that comes a price increase — the original contracts were not to exceed $112,344. The new contracts, combined, will not exceed $128,064.
Shepard noted that the change ate into the savings that the district expected by shifting to contracted services, but that there would still be “slight savings.”
- The board approved two contracts for technological updates at the school — both of which would be funded through the state’s E-Rate program, which absorbs 80 percent of the cost.
The first contract is with Aercor Wireless to replace wireless access points at Bell Field, Clarmar, Grant, Howard, Linden, Milliken Park and Washington Elementary Schools, as well as at Fremont High School and Middle School. It amounts to $70,617 with the district responsible for paying $14,123.30.
The other contract is with Computer Cable Connections to remove and replace structured cabling at Clarmar, Grant, Howard, Milliken Park and Washington Elementary Schools, along with the Lenihan Building and Fremont High School. It would amount to $189,020.34, and the district would be responsible for $37,818.79.
Information Services Director Cliff Huss noted that the E-Rate projects present an “expected cost” for the school district.