FPS bond issue focuses on new Career & Technical Education Center

“We welcome the opportunity to be involved in this important venture for Fremont, our community and our students. Fremont is home for our family and is where my father Sid Dillon started with a small Oldsmobile dealership store in 1976,” Sid Dillon Jr. said.

The option of using this facility for attachment to a future new high school will be inherently designed into it.

Location, with the future in mind, will be key for the community at a later date to determine both if and when a new high school would be needed, FPS stated.

To date, the district has graduated approximately 20 students a year, who have completed the welding program.

Many students have gone on to pursue a career utilizing these skills.

Valmont in Valley and Columbus, Rosenbauer Aerials, S2, Timme Welding, Rebellion

Fabrication, Smeal Manufacturing and Lozier in Omaha have all employed students who completed these programs.

“Our company has supported this effort from the beginning,” Rob Kreikemeier