FPS bond issue focuses on new Career & Technical Education Center

Editor’s Note: This is the second of a five-part series looking at aspects of the Fremont Public Schools bond issue which will be decided by mail-in vote on Sept. 14. Today’s story focuses on a new Career & Technical Education Center. Next week’s story will focus on operational and energy efficiencies.
On Sept. 14, the Fremonters will have an opportunity to decide the fate of a $123 million, no-tax-levy increase bond issue.
In addition to building and remodeling several district buildings, another major emphasis of the bond issue is being placed on a Career & Technical Education Center, which serves high school students.
“Career and Technical Education gives students a focus for the future,” said Todd Hansen, executive director of Student Services at Metropolitan Community College’s Fremont Area Center and FPS board of education member. “This fall, we have approximately 388 students participating in CTE and dual credit courses at a greatly reduced rate, saving them and their family money while gaining valuable skill sets.”
Last spring, at Hansen’s urging, Fremont Public Schools surveyed students in grades 6- 11 in regard to their interest in pursuing careers in various technical fields.
Several areas of interest were identified through this survey leading to exploration for future programming.
“The next step in the process is to identify opportunities in the community and surrounding areas with local industry to work with Fremont Public Schools in partnership with Metro to create coursework in these identified areas,” said Scott Jensen, executive director of secondary education.
At one time, school taught industrial arts or industrial technology with skills that today would be considered hobby-type interests.
CTE courses are geared toward “High Skill, High Wage, High Demand” career opportunities.
They are not designed to limit a student’s future in a particular job, but rather as a gateway to a career pathway with growth potential, FPS said in a prepared statement.
Fremont has programming in the areas of welding, diesel, health care, education/teaching, information technologies and criminal justice.
Current facilities at the high school and Metro’s Fremont Campus limit the ability to expand to include other offerings.
Jensen said the proposed new CTE Center—identified as a prioritized project within the Bond Project List—would ensure that our programming is not limited due to facilities.
“Our welding program has been a huge success and has provided us with the road map for developing similar courses of study in a variety of areas,” said Mark Shepard, superintendent of schools. “The development of this facility will position our students, their families and our community well into the future.”
The FPS district has built into the project list $9.5 million for a stand-alone CTE Center with plans for the facility to be housed on the current high school-Clarmar field site. The building design would be to have three to fou4 clean labs and three to four dirty labs. The clean labs could facilitate programming such as health occupations, health tech, computer graphic design, architecture/drafting, computer technician/coding, robotics and automation. The dirty labs could house programming such as welding, industrial maintenance technician, automotive tech, diesel tech and construction tech.
The 1,200- to 1,500-square-foot clean labs and the 5,000-square-foot dirty labs will be designed and equipped so they can be changed out periodically to meet the ever-changing needs and opportunities that local industry presents.
Grand Island, Columbus and Lincoln public schools recently have developed similar facilities. Local companies supported their efforts and had valuable input into the design and specifications needed to create industry relevant spaces.
Columbus leveraged local car dealerships to work directly with the design team, the school district and their community college to provide input into the automotive technology lab.
Industry relevant tools, equipment and instruction provide students with the skills they need to pursue a career upon graduation or continue their education in this highly competitive field.
“We welcome the opportunity to be involved in this important venture for Fremont, our community and our students. Fremont is home for our family and is where my father Sid Dillon started with a small Oldsmobile dealership store in 1976,” Sid Dillon Jr. said.
The option of using this facility for attachment to a future new high school will be inherently designed into it.
Location, with the future in mind, will be key for the community at a later date to determine both if and when a new high school would be needed, FPS stated.
To date, the district has graduated approximately 20 students a year, who have completed the welding program.
Many students have gone on to pursue a career utilizing these skills.
Valmont in Valley and Columbus, Rosenbauer Aerials, S2, Timme Welding, Rebellion
Fabrication, Smeal Manufacturing and Lozier in Omaha have all employed students who completed these programs.
“Our company has supported this effort from the beginning,” Rob Kreikemeier
of Rosenbauer said. “The students come to us prepared to work. Not only do they have the technical skills which are necessary for the job, they also have acquired the soft skills which aren’t so common in the workforce today,” he said.
Al Sawtelle, Greater Fremont Development Council board chair, expressed his support.
“The CTE Center is a prime example of what can be accomplished when the local school district, community college and industry leadership come together for the betterment of the community. A skilled workforce with opportunity for advancement in high need areas, through a grow-your-own process, is exactly what our community desires and needs,” Sawtelle said.
Brett Richmond, Methodist Fremont Health CEO and Task Force for Kids campaign co-chair, shared CTE center benefits.
“The Health Occupations, EMT and Certified Nurses Assistant programming already in place has benefited our local health and long-term care providers in Fremont. Having a dedicated space as part of the proposed CTE Center will greatly enhance these opportunities,” Richmond said. “This truly represents a game changer with a long-term impact for our community.”
Ballots were mailed out this week and are due back in the County Clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 14.