FPS Class of 1950 to meet

Local News

The Fremont High School Class of 1950 will have its 72nd class reunion at Osteria Kayla restaurant inside the Kollmeyer’s building on Friday.

Participants will gather for lunch, musical entertainment and a time of reminiscing. A zoom call will be made to include those unable to make it for the event in Fremont.

