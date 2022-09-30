FPS Class of 1950 to meet

The Fremont High School Class of 1950 will have its 72nd class reunion at Osteria Kayla restaurant inside the Kollmeyer’s building on Friday.
Participants will gather for lunch, musical entertainment and a time of reminiscing. A zoom call will be made to include those unable to make it for the event in Fremont.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today