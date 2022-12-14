FPS construction projects progress

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education got an update on Monday night on the progress of various projects associated with the $123 million bond issue approved by voters in September 2021.

Roger Slosson, senior associate, with BVH Architecture updated the board on multiple projects.

The new Clarmar Elementary School site planning, for the Deer Pointe location, is on schedule with design and coordination and is on schedule for a fall 2024 opening, Slosson explained. At Howard Elementary School, site grading and foundation work is in progress; while at Washington Elementary School, grading and fill-in is in progress.

For the Fremont High School Career and Tech Education (CTE) center, Slosson said design of the center is completed and all bids have gone out for construction work and building permit applications have been submitted. Construction on the CTE is expected to begin in January 2023 and continue through sometime in the first quarter of 2025. The maximum cost of the project will be known in January, he noted.

At Milliken Park Elementary School, the first phase of construction is near completion and students will move into that wing of the school in January.

Superintendent Mark Shepard said the shifting of students to the new wing will occur for the start of January classes.

“On (Dec.) 21, we will have a student release day. That will allow teachers to box up their things,” Shepard said. “When we come back after the winter break, we’ll take over the west wing (for construction).”

Slosson said demolition at Lenihan Elementary School is nearly completed, with construction running through July 2023. The Fremont Middle School running track is now completed, he added, and a walkway is being planned for students so grass is not damaged.

Purchase of new laptops OK’d

Hundreds of students in the Fremont Public Schools classrooms will get new Chromebook laptops in a purchase agreed to unanimously by the board of education during Monday’s meeting.

Cliff Huss, director of information services, gave a brief presentation on the planned purchase to the board, explaining the costs and types of computers students of various grades would receive. The total cost of the purchase is $510,624.25 and will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021’s Emergency Communications Funding Program, Huss noted.

Every school year, each incoming kindergarten, fifth grade and ninth grade student receives a new Chromebook. The district will purchase 475 touchscreen Chromebooks for kindergarten students and an additional 975 non-touch screen Chromebooks for fifth and ninth grade students, Huss explained.

Board Member Terry Sorensen, a former math teacher, asked Huss why only kindergarten students got touchscreen laptops, saying in his experience all students would benefit educationally from a touchscreen laptop.

Huss told Sorensen that older students are more prone to break screens of the laptop, and repairs are costly for a touch-screen computer compared to a non-touch screen computer. Huss also said the cost in general for a touchscreen laptop was significantly higher than a non-touch screen device.

The computers are for the 2023-2024 school year.

FPS Foundation board appointments OK’d

The board unanimously approved the appointments to the Fremont Public Schools Foundation board during Monday’s meeting.

Board members Joel Waters and Maggie Peters got four-year terms, extending their tenure through 2026. The board also OK’d board members Frank Kment, Todd Seawall, Jill Lamprecht, Betsy Flores, Jane Dugan and Christy Fiala for terms ending in 2025; Gary Bolton for a term ending in 2024; Alma Rosales for a term ending in 2023; and Gordon Lowe and Mike Sindelar for terms ending in 2026.

Non-voting members approved include Shepard, Pam Murphy and Doug Sheppard.