FPS discusses new Clarmar school site; budget

A new Clarmar Elementary School will be built southeast of the intersection of Luther Road and East 23rd Street in Fremont.

Members of the Fremont Public Schools board of education approved the purchase Monday night of 11.40 acres of land for $950,000 from Charles H. Diers LLC. The purchase is of two lots.

As part of the agreement, the parties will split the cost of public improvements estimated to cost a little more than $1 million, said attorney Thomas Thomsen, representing FPS.

He also talked about soft costs, which will be divided equally with the Diers. The school district’s share of these is an estimated $51,220, above its $550,000 cost for public improvements.

Thomsen discussed use restrictions noting that the Diers have many other acres to develop, but agreed not to allow the ground around the school to be used for places such as adult bookstores, abortion clinics, gas stations, car lots or off-track betting.

“The Diers have been very good to work with. They want this to happen as much as we want it to happen,” Thomsen told the board.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard talked about the work that went into choosing a site for the new school building.

“This was not a short process at all and we’ve gone through what I would consider a lot of due diligence on this process,” Shepard said.

A professional team evaluated potential sites, Shepard said, adding that the first round of recommendations included moving Clarmar Elementary to 16th Street and Clarmar Avenue.

However, a citizens’ committee disagreed with that location.

Committee members were concerned about traffic issues around the entire high school campus.

With 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue already being a busy intersection, moving Clarmar Elementary to 16th and Clarmar would have created further traffic issues.

The citizens’ committee recommended relocating the building.

Other intersections of concern included Johnson Road and Military Avenue. Besides the nearby schools, the area includes two daycares and preschools and two adjacent churches and Shepard described that intersection as having a lot of pressure on it.

He said Trinity Lutheran and St. Patrick’s Elementary are in the vicinity of 16th Street and Luther Road and 16th and Johnson Road.

A professional team evaluating sites began looking at the Deer Pointe subdivision for Clarmar.

Shepard said the intention would be to not build on a district-owned lot between where the school property would be and MD West One, an orthopedic, neurosurgery and spine clinic, is located.

During the public comments earlier in the evening, Dr. Brett Fischer, an orthopedic surgeon at MD West One, expressed concerns about traffic in that area, considering the school’s start and stop times would be the same as his business.

Fischer said he’s fully supportive of relocating the school, which his children formerly attended.

“I know that school is in desperate need of relocating,” he said.

Fischer learned just last week that the board would vote on purchasing land to the direct west of the clinic at 3301 E. Elkhorn Drive.

“As a business owner and knowing when school starts and when my business starts, I have concerns about traffic patterns and access in and out of there. It maybe wasn’t designed with the best traffic flow,” he said.

Fischer said the only lighted entry and exit point is on 23rd Street and Diers Parkway.

“It’s not a very good light to begin with,” Fischer said. “If you’re driving north or south on that light, it’s a very short light. There’s only an arrowed light if you are traveling south. There is no arrowed light if you’re traveling north.”

Thus, if someone is exiting the business district, there’s no lighted arrow to make a left onto 23rd Street, he said.

Fischer believes that could create traffic issues.

He said the traffic light on 23rd Street and Luther Road doesn’t allow access into the business.

Fischer also said there’s no traffic light at 23rd Street and Deer Crossing and wondered if a light would be placed there.

“That’s very close to Luther so then that is an awkward traffic pattern there,” he said.

Fischer said if the goal is to have people enter and exit from the north of the site for the elementary school that 23rd Street and Deer Crossing would be the primary access point.

“My concern as a business is are people going to utilize Deerway and Elkhorn Drive, which is my access point,” Fischer said. “We only have one access point in and out of our business. The city would not allow us to have a second access point onto Deerway.”

Shepard said the district has had multiple conversations with the City of Fremont and a traffic study is required to be submitted.

Part of the traffic study will involve looking at Deer Crossing intersection and the intersection of 23rd and Diers Parkway.

“One of the reasons the site was chosen is to keep traffic off the arterials, move if off the arterials, so we don’t end up with a 16th and Johnson scenario like we have now and also keep it away from the intersection of both 16th and Johnson, 16th and Luther and Military and Johnson, because we know those are very congested and we don’t want to add additional pressure onto those intersections,” Shepard said.

In other business, the board talked about the 2022-2023 proposed budget.

Brad Dahl, associate superintendent, said salaries and benefits make up 87% of the FPS general budget when looking at all staff.

He said the district communicated with the Dodge County Clerk that it will participate in the joint public hearing for LB644, which requires it to take part when it exceeds 2% plus the allowable growth which is 3.98%. That hearing is set for 6:01 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Educational Service Unit building, 2320 N. Colorado Ave.

FPS will have a special hearing at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the board room of the Main Street building, 130 E. Ninth St. The budget and tax request will be approved at this hearing.

Dahl said Sept. 30 is the deadline for submitting the budget to the State Auditor to the Nebraska Department of Education and the county.

In a prepared statement, FPS said the General Fund will increase by 1.64% from $68,473,032 to $69,595,949.

The proposed budget also includes a property tax similar to last year, remaining at $1.223.

A majority of the budget, 44%, is funded by property taxes. The second-largest revenue source is state aid, which funds 28.5% of the budget.

Dahl said each year there’s new legislation to change the state aid funding formula as well as property taxes.

He addressed current staffing and enrollment.

Dahl talked about the difficulty of finding transportation staff.

“We’re finding it harder to attract and retain staff. It’s the reason we have to make sure we’re staying competitive with those salaries,” he said.

Dahl said FPS grew by 72 students from last year to this year.

During the 2021-22 school year, FPS had 5,049 students.

In the 2022-23 year, FPS has 5,121 students.

“Over the course of the last 10 years, we’ve grown by 642 students so we continue to see steady, strong growth, which is good for a vibrant school district,” Dahl said.

Looking at kindergarten classes, Dahl said FPS is seeing large class sizes at several elementary schools. The budget will include funds for hiring additional staff.

He said subgroups are having an impact on the district whether special education students or multilingual learners.

The multilingual learners group continues to grow. Students who haven’t been in formal education for at least two years are put in language acquisition rooms so they can be successful in the school environment.

“We have a program that meets the needs of those kids,” Dahl said.

Dahl also talked about fluctuations in state aid history. This year, FPS saw a $3.7 million increase in state aid, which was expected as there was a 2.36% decrease in the district’s assessed value last year. At the same time, the student population grew.

But next year because the district saw a large assessed value increase and the needs didn’t grow at the same rate, a reduction in overall state aid is expected.

Besides federal and state revenue uncertainty, building maintenance, staffing needs and other issues affect FPS finances.

“All aspects of our operation are being impacted by the economy and the proposed budget reflects the ability to meet our needs,” Shepard said in the statement. “The district has lowered the property tax levy each of the last two years and utilized cash reserves last year to create a balanced budget – with only two major sources of revenue our options are limited.”