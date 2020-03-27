FPS donates supplies to Methodist Fremont Health during coronavirus crisis

Those interested in making a donation may call 402-727-3566, visit www.fremonthealthfoundation.org or visit the Fremont Health Foundation located inside the hospital starting Monday.

Shanahan said it's clear that COVID-19 will have a widespread effect across the state, making it that much more important for Methodist Fremont to be prepared.

"We know that every community is going to have a positive test and we know that every community will be impacted," she said. "We want to make sure we are staffed, ready and prepared to meet the needs of the community."

Prior to working at the Fremont Health Foundation, Shanahan worked at the Fremont Area United Way. Through that experience, she said she's been able to experience the community's selflessness.

"Fremont is a very giving community and responds collectively to the community needs," Shanahan said. "Local hospitals play a pivotal role in situations like this."

Shepard said the decision to donate the equipment won't affect the school's ability to keep other programs, such as its grab-and-go feeding program recently introduced this week from running.