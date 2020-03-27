FPS donates supplies to Methodist Fremont Health during coronavirus crisis

Fremont Public Schools has partnered with Methodist Fremont Health to provide some much-needed supplies as the hospital prepares for the COVID-19 crisis.
The school district is loaning more than 100 pairs of goggles, 20 boxes of latex-free gloves and safety glasses. FPS is also loaning UV sanitation cabinets, which use UV light to sanitize goggles and safety glasses.
Superintendent Mark Shepard said FPS has had a strong partnership with Methodist Fremont Health in the past, so the decision to loan the equipment was an easy one.
Methodist Fremont Health provides athletic training for the school at no charge, Shepard said.
"It is a great opportunity for us to partner with an organization that's been helpful to us," he said. "Partnerships are a two-way street."
In addition to the supplies, Fremont High School also donated Pepsi products in conjunction with Omaha PepsiCo's Food Service Division. The products will come from the school's concession stand and will include Gatorade, Propel and other Pepsi products.
Shawn Shanahan, the director of the Fremont Health Foundation, said the supplies donated will benefit the hospital throughout the crisis.
"The gifts will be used to help us when it's needed and when we're ready for the UV goggles," she said. "The gloves are something we know will be needed."
She added that Pepsi products will go a long way for nurses and staff working long hours at the hospital.
Methodist Fremont Health has also received N95 masks from Christensen Lumber, Three Rivers Public Health Department and the Fremont Area United Way.
Community members have also donated homemade masks and mask covers.
Shanahan said the foundation is accepting donations from the community. Here are some of the items you can donate:
- N95 respirator masks
- Face masks and shields, which can be homemade
- Goggles
- Isolation gowns, which can be homemade
- Hand sanitizer
Shanahan said the Methodist Health System will also be accepting cash donations beginning on Monday. Those donations are centered on three areas:
- An employee crisis fund that will support employees and their households impacted by COVID-19
- Supply purchases
- Additional trainings
Shanahan said Methodist Fremont is also accepting donations for Dunklau Gardens. She said the hospital is specifically looking for in-kind donations, such as dot-to-dot books, word-find puzzles and commercially wrapped and purchased snacks.
However, she said people may also make cash donations to Dunklau Gardens.
Those interested in making a donation may call 402-727-3566, visit www.fremonthealthfoundation.org or visit the Fremont Health Foundation located inside the hospital starting Monday.
Shanahan said it's clear that COVID-19 will have a widespread effect across the state, making it that much more important for Methodist Fremont to be prepared.
"We know that every community is going to have a positive test and we know that every community will be impacted," she said. "We want to make sure we are staffed, ready and prepared to meet the needs of the community."
Prior to working at the Fremont Health Foundation, Shanahan worked at the Fremont Area United Way. Through that experience, she said she's been able to experience the community's selflessness.
"Fremont is a very giving community and responds collectively to the community needs," Shanahan said. "Local hospitals play a pivotal role in situations like this."
Shepard said the decision to donate the equipment won't affect the school's ability to keep other programs, such as its grab-and-go feeding program recently introduced this week from running.
"We know that the cabinets will be a loan and we'll get them back at some point when they aren't in a crunch," he said. "The difficulty right now is just getting the gloves and goggles. We had them on hand and were able to loan them."
Communication in the midst of a crisis can be a challenge within itself, but Shepard said that isn't the case in Fremont. Shepard said he was able to quickly communicate with the hospital's President and CEO Brett Richmond and relay information back to his staff.
"We can text back and forth and not go through multiple people to get to who we need to talk to," Shepard said. "We’re just that close-knit of a community. We’re able to very quickly connect and make decisions collectively."
Richmond said he was grateful for the community's support during the COVID-19 outbreak in a press release.
“This equipment and extra supplies from Fremont Public Schools will help us as this current crisis progresses and supply issues emerge," he said. "In difficult times like this and the floods of last spring, we are really reminded about how great this community is. Having businesses and individuals rally around us to offer support and help where they can, means a great deal to us.”
