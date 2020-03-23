FPS experiences smooth homework, meal handouts during closure

Fremont Public Schools gave away more than 2,000 meals on its first day of breakfast and lunch pick-ups Monday.
FPS had breakfast and lunch pick-ups at three locations: Bell Field Elementary, Linden Elementary and Washington Elementary. The cold meals were available to any families, whether they attended FPS or not.
The pick-up is meant to act as an alternative for students who might not otherwise receive the two meals at home while FPS remains closed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.
“I think it went pretty well,” said Rowan Lang, director of food services at FPS.
Lang said his main concern for the day would be traffic. He said he was worried traffic would back up at any of the three locations and spill over into the street.
Luckily, he said parents were able to get in and out without much disruption.
“I was worried that traffic would back up, but it didn’t the whole day,” he said. “It went pretty smooth.”
However, Lang reiterated that it is required that parents bring their children with them in order to receive the food. He said those giving out the pre-packaged meals need to be able to see how many children are receiving the meals.
“We had a little concern. Some parents wanted to leave their kids at home,” he said. “We didn’t make them get out of the car, we just had to see the kids and away they went.”
Lang said staff arrived at the locations to begin preparing the lunches at 7 a.m. He said the first day of preparation was a little more hectic than anticipated, but he expects that to taper down as the week goes on.
Initially, Lang hoped the school might be able to provide hot food such as hamburgers and hot dogs to kids. After seeing how preparation for the first day went, he said hot lunch likely wouldn’t be introduced until next week.
Several schools also held homework and activity pick-ups for their students. Kevin Eairleywine, the executive director of human resources and elementary operations, said the packet hand-out went smoothly.
“Handing off the packets went really well,” he said. “We had some of our staff out in front and they had packets ready to hand out.”
Eairleywine said staff worked on organizing the packets by grade level during the weekend to ensure a smooth hand-out process on Monday.
“Parents were all appreciative for their kids to have something to work on,” he said. “I think anything, any kind of opportunity like this to keep students actively engaged in good, wholesome activities, is beneficial for everyone.