FPS experiences smooth homework, meal handouts during closure

Fremont Public Schools gave away more than 2,000 meals on its first day of breakfast and lunch pick-ups Monday.

FPS had breakfast and lunch pick-ups at three locations: Bell Field Elementary, Linden Elementary and Washington Elementary. The cold meals were available to any families, whether they attended FPS or not.

The pick-up is meant to act as an alternative for students who might not otherwise receive the two meals at home while FPS remains closed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

“I think it went pretty well,” said Rowan Lang, director of food services at FPS.

Lang said his main concern for the day would be traffic. He said he was worried traffic would back up at any of the three locations and spill over into the street.

Luckily, he said parents were able to get in and out without much disruption.

“I was worried that traffic would back up, but it didn’t the whole day,” he said. “It went pretty smooth.”

However, Lang reiterated that it is required that parents bring their children with them in order to receive the food. He said those giving out the pre-packaged meals need to be able to see how many children are receiving the meals.