FPS Foundation announces new executive director

The Fremont Public School Foundation will see a new executive director at the helm of the program for the first time since the foundation’s inception five years ago.

Kevin Eairleywine, who also serves as the school’s executive director of human resources and elementary operations, will fill the executive director role previously held by Joe Sajevic.

Sajevic is retiring after five years of service. He started at the foundation in 2016 and has since completed several campaigns aimed toward improving the student experience at FPS.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve as the executive director for the foundation,” he said. “It has been a labor of love, as I truly value what the Fremont schools do for students each and every day and hope during my time, the foundation has supported these efforts.”

During his tenure, Sajevic facilitated the formation of the Dual Credit Financial Assistance fund. The fund supported low-income students with tuition and book costs.

Approximately 250 students have been impacted by the program since its creation during the spring semester of the 2017-18 school year, according to a press release.