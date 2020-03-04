FPS Foundation funds special experience for Linden Elementary kindergarten class

Kindergarten students at Linden Elementary School spent all of Monday saying “I think I can” after taking a trip to the Rose Theater in Omaha to see “The Little Engine That Could.”
The play, based on the 1930s American short story under the same name, was the class of 72 kindergarten students’ first time experiencing the story of the small train pulling a much larger train over a mountain, all the while repeating: “I think I can.”
The trip was funded by The Fremont Public Schools Foundation. The foundation granted $500 to cover the cost of tickets and travel after three kindergarten teachers submitted an application for the grant.
Nicole Martens, one of the kindergarten teachers at Linden Elementary School, said the foundation sends out an email each year asking teachers to make use of the money.
“The Little Engine That Could” is in the students’ curriculum as part of a reading series. Martens said her class includes English-language-learner students, so she thought it was important to show the story from multiple perspectives.
“We wanted to build background knowledge,” she said. “We’re trying to build upon experience.”
Seeing a play brings both the visual and auditory perspective into the fold, giving the students a more holistic approach to learning the story.
“It’s important for the kids to get this experience,” Martens said.
She said the students were blown away when they walked into the theater. She had shown her class pictures of the theater, but seeing it in person was different entirely.
“When they got there, their eyes were wide open,” she said.
The group was taken to a private area of the theater that included train tracks and someone dressed up as a train conductor for the kids.
“That’s the best part of my job,” Martens said. “All the way home they were talking about the play.”
For FPS Foundation executive director Joe Sajevic, getting the chance to enhance the experience at school for kids is equally rewarding.
Since the foundation created the Creative Teaching Grant, Sajevic said it has donated around $52,000 towards public schools across Fremont.
This year alone, nine grants have been awarded and around $5,000 has been allocated towards these projects.
One project, a Johnson Crossing Academic Center field trip to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, cost $750. Another project to create sensory rooms at one of Fremont’s public schools cost $1,000.
They aren’t large grants, but Sajevic said the money goes a long way.
“They aren’t big chunks, the biggest donation is $1,000, but you’d be surprised by what this could buy these folks,” he said.
The foundation has reached each school and grade level since the fund was first created following former Fremont High School principal Ken Thompson’s death.
“It’s a wide variety of things and a wide variety of people,” Sajevic said. “The teachers are happy with it.”
Sajevic said the application process isn’t difficult. He just asks that those applying clearly define how the money would go towards a goal or benefit their curriculum.
“It’s not just frivolous stuff, it goes in line with curriculum,” he said. “It’s just a little extra that makes a big difference.”
For applications that don’t make the cut, Sajevic said teachers can ask to have their application advertised on the foundation’s website. From there, the public can donate directly to the project. If it reaches enough funding, Sajevic said the foundation will cut a check to go towards the project.
That’s where the foundation runs into its major issue: awareness. Sajevic said it can be difficult to put the project in the public eye, but he tries his best to encourage outreach to get the project funded.
“We don’t have a strong presence in the social media field,” he said. “Trying to popularize that can be difficult. We promote it as much as possible.”
While he said he wishes the foundation could fund more projects and trips, he’s satisfied with the work he’s done so far.
“To me, it’s really gratifying that we’re able to do that,” he said.