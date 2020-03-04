FPS Foundation funds special experience for Linden Elementary kindergarten class

“They aren’t big chunks, the biggest donation is $1,000, but you’d be surprised by what this could buy these folks,” he said.

The foundation has reached each school and grade level since the fund was first created following former Fremont High School principal Ken Thompson’s death.

“It’s a wide variety of things and a wide variety of people,” Sajevic said. “The teachers are happy with it.”

Sajevic said the application process isn’t difficult. He just asks that those applying clearly define how the money would go towards a goal or benefit their curriculum.

“It’s not just frivolous stuff, it goes in line with curriculum,” he said. “It’s just a little extra that makes a big difference.”

For applications that don’t make the cut, Sajevic said teachers can ask to have their application advertised on the foundation’s website. From there, the public can donate directly to the project. If it reaches enough funding, Sajevic said the foundation will cut a check to go towards the project.

That’s where the foundation runs into its major issue: awareness. Sajevic said it can be difficult to put the project in the public eye, but he tries his best to encourage outreach to get the project funded.