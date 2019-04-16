The Fremont Public Schools Foundation honored 34 high-achieving students at a banquet on Sunday.
It was the Foundation’s 14th Annual Academic Achievement Banquet, which celebrates graduating seniors’ academic accomplishments. The event also honors students’ parents, and allows students to select a teacher to be honored alongside them as a “mentor.”
Students are selected if they have are graduating with a GPA of at least a 3.75 while taking the most rigorous course load possible at Fremont Public Schools.
“It’s a pretty remarkable achievement,” said Foundation Executive Director Joe Sajevic. “These kids have worked really hard and done a great job in a really tough academic environment.”
The banquet was held at the Fremont Golf Club, and as each student was recognized, they introduced their parents, as well as the teacher who they have selected as their mentor. Then, they gave a brief description of what their plans were after graduation.
“It’s really fun to hear what their aspirations are and what they’re planning to do,” Sajevic said.
Many wanted to join the medical field — both aspiring nurses and doctors. Others were pursuing futures in criminal justice and others in education. Others were still deciding what vocation they might pursue.
For Sajevic, the annual banquet is an important opportunity to recognize students based purely on their academics.
While athletes and other participants of school activities have all sorts of recognitions, it’s important to remember to recognize the purely academic achievements as well, Sajevic argues, especially since academics plays an outsized role in bringing future success.
“I think it’s really important to recognize the kids that are doing an outstanding job in the academic realm,” Sajevic said.
Students and mentors were recognized and were all presented with a gift from the foundation.
The students honored on Sunday were Jewel Ashbrook, Edgar Az Tajiboy, Jackson Bishop, Joshua Bixby, Annie Cooper, Miranda Cornett, Avery Decker, Garrett Divis, Payton Eyler, Morgan Filter, Nathan Foss, Jacob Friedrich, Lauren Gifford, Daniel Godoy, Alyssa Grosse, Holly Hansen, Riley Hoerath, Matthew Klein, Dylan Kor, Hayley Lambley, Taylor Manning-Dougherty, Juanita Mendoza, Tyler Messerschmidt, Tate Moller, Madison Moore, Mikayla Paulson, Taylor Pemberton, Lexi Proskovec, Kailey Rensch, Noah Roof, Ben Schulz, Kameron Sorensen, Trevor Synovec and Jennifer Vuong.