Some teach math, others teach science. One is a school nurse. One is a counselor.
But eight of Fremont Public Schools’ newest faculty members have one thing in common: They all graduated from Fremont High School.
This year’s batch of new hires at Fremont Public Schools, which is back in session as of last week features eight FPS grads: Jamie Vanek, a school nurse who started at the Johnson Crossing Academic Center in the middle of last year; Taylor Sindelar, an English teacher at Fremont Middle School; Heidi Quintanilla de Nuno, a third grade dual language teacher at Washington Elementary School; Seth Nickolaison, a math teacher at Fremont High School; Jenna Hallstrom, a special education teacher at Milliken Park Elementary School; Brianna Fitz, a science teacher Johnson Crossing; Marisol Fernandez, a science teacher at Fremont High School; and Elizabeth Fedde, an elementary school counselor.
The Fremont Public Schools system has seen some changes since school nurse Vanek, who started at Johnson Crossing in January, graduated from Fremont High School in 1993. For one, the building where she currently works was only recently constructed.
But she’s no stranger to the school district, and although she’s a new employee, she’s remained deeply tied to the Fremont Public Schools community since she graduated in 1993. Vanek and her family have lived here their entire lives — she went to Milliken Park Elementary School — she still remembers all of her teachers and the castle-themed playground with the tire swings. She has three kids who have gone through the Fremont Public Schools system. Her husband, Roger, also recently started at Johnson Crossing after years of teaching at Fremont Middle School.
“It just feels kinda, just like home,” Vanek said. “I just feel like this is where I was supposed to be. It just feels good to see these parents of your children, and people that you actually graduated with, and now you’re helping their kids.”
Vanek has been a nurse for about 15 years, with experience in long-term care and management, obstetrics and pediatrics. But she loves kids and has always loved teaching, going as far as teaching CNA classes, and she’d wanted to become a school nurse for a long time. And doing so in her hometown has an added significance — she feels that she can be a familiar face to parents and students alike.
“I feel in a sense that I’m giving back to the community as well because — being a native here all of our lives, being able to take care of their kids — that familiar face is reassuring to a lot of parents, and that’s very rewarding to me,” Vanek said.
Vanek’s favorite part so far has been talking with the kids every day, especially those who may need a word of encouragement. At the end of last year, she received several ‘Thank you’ cards from students. She still has the cards hanging up around her office.
“I cried,” she said. “It was so heartwarming, and I thought, ‘gosh, it doesn’t matter what kind of bad day you have when you have a kid that can just kind of turn that around in an instant.’”
The job does come with its challenges.
“You have 650 kids and you’re the only nurse,” she says.
She can see between 40 and 70 kids a day, she says. But the busy workload hasn’t hampered Vanek’s enthusiasm.
“I love kids,” she said. “I love seeing them every day and they make me happy.”
Over at Fremont High School, new math teacher Seth Nickolaison’s memories of being a student are even fresher. He graduated from Fremont High School in 2013.
NIckolaison attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha with the intention of pursuing majors in computer science and math. But a year and a half in, he switched computer science to education.
“When I was doing computer science, I kind of realized that I wasn’t going to be associating with people very much and I was going to be a little closed off and I wanted to be able to talk to more people,” Nickolaison said. “And growing up, I liked being around kids a lot and liked having an influence on their lives. I knew I liked math and I loved being in school, so I figured, what better way than to be one of the role models that I had when I was a kid?”
Nickolaison teaches Algebra 1 and 2 at the high school and has started off his first year of teaching with a “great bunch of kids,” he said. As a teacher, he likes to get his kids up and moving, doing activities and working together through problems.
“I like it when my kids kind of figure something out for themselves as opposed to me kind of spoonfeeding it to them,” he said.
As a student, Nickolaison remembers some of the origins of his interest in math. He recalls an activity where students measured the height of the antenna on top of the school using trigonometry. But he has particularly fond memories of participating in cross country and track, and the teamwork that came with it.
“Coming back here and being part of the teacher team, so to speak, has given me that same sense of duty and accomplishment,” he said.
At some point in his teaching career, he hopes to get involved in cross country and track as a coach.
For now, though, he’s enjoying the tight-knit community of Fremont and the nostalgia of returning to a familiar school.
“It’s been kind of nostalgic because quite a few of the teachers that I had when I was here are still here, and some of the teachers that they had are still here,” he said. “I like the community here in Fremont, it’s kind of a closer, tight-knit community, and I really like the feel for it so I’m glad I came back.” Joining Nickolaison in the high school this year is Marisol Fernandez, who graduated from Fremont High School in 2009.
Fernandez’s family is from Mexico, though she was born in California. After spending about a year in Mexico, her family came to Nebraska following family and job opportunities. Her aunt was one of the first Hispanic residents who ever lived in Fremont. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2014 with a bachelor’s in biology, and then went back in 2015 for a secondary education degree.
“Like I told my kids the first day of school, it’s like not your typical you graduate from high school and go straight to school and come back four years later as a teacher,” Fernandez said.Fernandez teaches 10th grade biology and ninth grade physical science. Prior to returning to Fremont, she was a student teacher at Omaha Public Schools and had been offered a position there, but the pull of returning to a familiar home was too strong.
“I wanted to come back and when I was given the opportunity and the offer, I kind of followed my heart and thought ‘it’s kind of cool to come back,” Fernandez said. “For multiple teachers, they were my teachers and now they’re my colleagues, and that’s just crazy.”
Fernandez says her bilingual abilities have helped her connect early on with the school’s growing Spanish-speaking student population. Her favorite part of the job has been building relationships with students.
“Although it’s been a week and a half, I have noticed that for the most part, I do think that they kind of like me,” she said.
Meanwhile, Taylor Sindelar and his wife had always planned on returning to Fremont after living in Omaha for several years. His wife is originally from Fremont — though she graduated from Arlington. She, too, recently got a job at Fremont Public Schools, over at Linden Elementary. He first got an interest in education while following his FHS business teacher, Rich Whitemore, around as part of a job shadowing program. That interest was further stoked after he volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of South Omaha through his classes at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
“There, I really got a hands-on approach to mentoring and tutoring kids,” he said.
Prior to coming back to Omaha, he worked at Monroe Middle School. He would have come back to Fremont earlier, but there were no positions available. So he built up experience and kept tabs on potential opportunities.
“My wife and I, we both wanted to come back. ee actually met at Clarmar; we went there as kids,” He said.
Sindelar, who now teaches at Fremont Middle School as an eighth-grade English teacher, says coming back has been a welcome experience.
“It’s a little bit smaller than I remember,” he said. “It’s nice having the community to come back to and having all of the teachers that I had, a lot of them are still there. They all remember me and they all know my name. It’s been a very positive experience.”