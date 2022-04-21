FPS issues update on bond issue projects

Fremont Public Schools is proceeding with construction and renovation plans for local buildings in the district.

In September 2021, voters passed a $123 million bond issue for the projects.

Updates include:

Fremont High School/Career and Technical Educator Center

The high school renovation and CTE project schematic design has been completed. Hausmann Construction has compiled a pricing estimate. After bids for proposals were received, TD2, engineering and surveying, has been selected to provide geotechnical services starting this month. Design work is on schedule and will continue through October with the early site/geothermal construction work beginning after school is out.

Washington, Howard, and Clarmar elementary schools

Design and coordination of structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and architectural systems is ongoing. Development of options for the new elementary site have been evaluated.

Milliken Park Elementary School

Construction documents have been completed and include the final design, details, and building systems for general contractor bidding. Bids are requested to be delivered on May 5. Construction is expected to start in the summer and extend through next year, 2023, over multiple phases.

Lenihan Learning Center

Design development document package has been completed

Bidding will be completed in June, with construction expected to start this summer and extend into next year, 2023.

Bell Field Elementary School

The roof repair package is out to bid with bids requested by April 28. Design work is set to begin for the interior.

Linden Elementary School

Site survey proposal requests will be issued this month in preparation for the design work set to begin in the summer.

Johnson Crossing Academic Center

Site Survey work has been completed. Design work is scheduled to begin in the summer.

Bond funding

On March 17, FPS, working with D. A. Davidson & Co., investment banking company, issued $92 million of the $123 million the voters approved in September 2021.

Due to the favorable bond market and the confirmation of the District’s A+ bond rating, the bonds were sold at a 3.31% interest rate. Bond proceeds were forwarded to the school district on March 31. The remaining bonds will be sold at a later date.

