FPS lists COVID-19 stats on absences

Fremont Public Schools released information Friday regarding students and staff and COVID-19.

FPS said seven students weren’t in school Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test and 46 were absent due to quarantine for exposure. The total number of students absent Friday due to any illness was 195.

In a prepared statement, FPS also said one employee wasn’t at work Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, while nine were off work due to a quarantine for exposure.

Certified teaching staff not at work Friday for any reason totaled 25.

FPS stated that it continues to work directly with local public health officials and community leaders in regard to COVID-19 protocol. It is watching how the virus is spreading in surrounding communities, the Omaha metro and Lincoln as well as tracking its own district numbers.

Last week, several school districts in the Metro, following their protocol, shut down a few classrooms due to cluster exposures.