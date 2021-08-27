FPS lists COVID-19 stats on absences

Fremont Public Schools released information Friday regarding students and staff and COVID-19.
FPS said seven students weren’t in school Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test and 46 were absent due to quarantine for exposure. The total number of students absent Friday due to any illness was 195.
In a prepared statement, FPS also said one employee wasn’t at work Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, while nine were off work due to a quarantine for exposure.
Certified teaching staff not at work Friday for any reason totaled 25.
FPS stated that it continues to work directly with local public health officials and community leaders in regard to COVID-19 protocol. It is watching how the virus is spreading in surrounding communities, the Omaha metro and Lincoln as well as tracking its own district numbers.
Last week, several school districts in the Metro, following their protocol, shut down a few classrooms due to cluster exposures.
“We fully anticipate that with 5,000 students and 800 employees, FPS at some point during the school year, may be in a similar position. The current number of students and staff out of school due to a positive test represents less than 1% of our student body and staff. We have been and will continue to monitor the situation in our community and schools closely,” the district said in its statement.
FPS also is announcing an update to quarantine protocols, with guidance from Three Rivers Public Health Department.
At this time, there will be three instances where students will be excluded from school and required to quarantine:
- 1. Household exposure. Ten days from the last exposure, the student may test five days after the last exposure and return after day seven with a negative result (home tests are not accepted.)
- 2. Known COVID-19 exposure where the student has become symptomatic with one of the “COVID-19” symptoms or two of the other symptoms. Ten days from the onset of the symptom(s), the student may test five days after the last exposure and return after day seven with a negative result (home tests are not accepted.)
- 3. A student becomes symptomatic with one of the “COVID-19 symptoms. Ten days from the onset of the symptom(s), the student may test five days after the last exposure and return after day seven with a negative result (home tests are not accepted.)
More detailed information regarding these guidelines are on the FPS website, under the Return to School 2021 page.
Lois Krohn, FPS coordinator of nurses, offers the following reminders to families:
- It is extremely important that if you are sick, stay home.
- If you have a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, stay home until you are fever free for 24 hours.
- If you have two or more symptoms of COVID-19, seek medical attention and stay home.
- If you are waiting for COVID-19 test results, stay home.
“We need to stay reminded of the importance of hand washing, good hygiene and practicing social distancing,” Krohn said.
At away sporting events, visitors must follow the host school’s protocols. For example, Omaha Public Schools and schools in Lancaster County are requiring masks for all indoor events. Lincoln Public Schools is using an online ticket system for admittance and will not have a cash option at the door.