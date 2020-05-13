FPS names Seth McClain to assistant principal role

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fremont Public Schools announced on Tuesday that Seth McClain would take over an assistant principal position at Fremont High School.

McClain will replace current assistant principal Vernon Golladay, who was recently named the principal at Wahoo High School. McClain will join fellow incoming assistant principal Kody Christensen and principal Myron Sikora to fill out the high school’s administrative team next year.

“It’s a whole gambit of emotions and things,” McClain said. “It all happened so fast.”

McClain served as a football coach at FHS for 11 years, nine of which were spent as the head coach. He said the initial decision to step away from the football program was a difficult one.

“That was really difficult and was tough to give up,” he said. “That was almost like a mourning period. I love the day-to-day process and getting to work with the kids. This came about and you’re totally a rookie again. You’re new and don’t know what to expect.”

While the decision was difficult, McClain said he is excited to step into the role alongside his administrative team.