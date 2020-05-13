FPS names Seth McClain to assistant principal role

Fremont Public Schools announced on Tuesday that Seth McClain would take over an assistant principal position at Fremont High School.
McClain will replace current assistant principal Vernon Golladay, who was recently named the principal at Wahoo High School. McClain will join fellow incoming assistant principal Kody Christensen and principal Myron Sikora to fill out the high school’s administrative team next year.
“It’s a whole gambit of emotions and things,” McClain said. “It all happened so fast.”
McClain served as a football coach at FHS for 11 years, nine of which were spent as the head coach. He said the initial decision to step away from the football program was a difficult one.
“That was really difficult and was tough to give up,” he said. “That was almost like a mourning period. I love the day-to-day process and getting to work with the kids. This came about and you’re totally a rookie again. You’re new and don’t know what to expect.”
While the decision was difficult, McClain said he is excited to step into the role alongside his administrative team.
“I’m excited to work together as a team,” he said. “I think [Myron’s] got a really, really good vision of what he wants and what he believes this can be.”
McClain has a bachelor of arts degree in secondary education from Peru State and a masters of science degree in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership from Doane University.
“Seth will bring many quality leadership skills to our high school administrative team,” Sikora said in a press release. “He has a variety of leadership experiences in teaching and coaching, and will continue to connect with the community of Fremont in this new role. We are excited to welcome Seth and are looking forward to his transition to this administrative role.”
McClain likened the new position to being an assistant coach again.
“It’ll be interesting to see things from a different perspective,” he said. “It’s still the same deal about treating people right. We’re there for the students.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!