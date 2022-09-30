FPS passes 2022-23 budget

Fremont Public Schools passed its 2022-2023 budget on a 6-0 vote during a special board of education meeting on Wednesday night.

The general fund budget will increase by 1.64% from $68,473,032 to $69,595,949.

At the same time on the resource side, the district is experiencing a 9.1% increase in assessed valuation. The budget also includes a property tax levy similar to last year, remaining at $1.223.

Information from FPS states that the previous two years the district lowered the overall tax levy from $1.26 to 1.24 to the current levy of $1.22.

The levy associated with the bond fund is set at 19.3 cents, where the district projected it to be when the voters approved the $123 million bond issue in September 2021.

Three sets of federal allocations called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSERS) funds were awarded and budgeted in the 2020-2021 budget year and can be expensed through September 2023.

It is anticipated that the Special Building Fund budget will continue to decrease until all of the ESSERS funds are expensed.

The FPS general fund budget covers personnel, instruction, transportation and most operating costs.

Personnel costs make up 76% of the general fund.

The district budgets the majority of the general fund expenditures on classroom instruction—approximately 70%.

A majority of the budget, 44%, is funded by property taxes. The second-largest revenue source is state aid, which funds 28.5% of the budget.

The board of education has a goal related to improving the district’s financial position.

A step within the goal is to maximize the district’s resources while creating an expenditure budget which meets the district’s needs, while being sensitive to the needs of the district’s patrons.

“This goal, established nine years ago, has been a guiding principle since its inception and is again honored in the 2022-23 budget,” said Brad Dahl, associate superintendent.

The budget incorporates changes due to the negotiated agreement and increases for all employee groups of 3.27%.

Issues affecting FPS finances include:

Increased costs for labor and staffing;

Cost of supplies and materials;

Transportation expenses;

Utility rates.

“Basically, everything impacting our own personal finances is also creating a challenge for the school district budget,” Dahl said.

State sources of revenues are not keeping pace with increased expenditures, FPS said. State support for special education and special education transportation, by design, are an annual reimbursement of previous years’ expenditures lagging behind the actual costs related to these important services.

FPS said it continues to be efficient with its spending. It ranked 23rd out of 244 school districts in Nebraska in per-pupil spending; only 22 districts in the state spend less per-pupil.

The district spends $13,445 per-pupil compared to the state average of $14,495.

“The budget approved tonight accurately reflects the district’s revenues and expenditures and meets the educational needs of the district while honoring the needs of the community,” board president Sandi Proskovec said. “Budgeting for FPS is a year-long process and one that is taken seriously with intentionality.”

Besides the 2022-2023 budget, the board of education also approved Sampson Construction Company’s base bid of $54,972,000.

Alternate bids to include the more efficient geothermal loops are: $260,000 for Washington Elementary; $250,000 for Howard Elementary; and $260,000 for the replacement of Clarmar Elementary to be called Deer Pointe Elementary—for a total contract amount of $55,742,000 for the three new elementary school projects.