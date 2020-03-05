FPS prepares for spreading coronavirus

Fremont Public Schools is taking action to prepare for the spread of the novel coronavirus as the number of those infected increases daily in the United States.
Since its discovery on Dec. 31, 2019, in Wuhan, China, the virus’ number of confirmed global cases have grown to 93,090, according to a situation report from the World Health Organization on Wednesday.
The number of infected individuals in the United States remains marginal compared to the rest of the world, but the illness has spread to several states along the coast, including California, Oregon and Washington.
FPS, along with several other area schools, met on Tuesday for a meeting hosted by the Three Rivers Public Health Department to discuss the potential impact of the virus on public schools.
“We went over some precautions about what we should be watching for in our kids,” FPS Coordinator of Communications Hope Pierce said. “Things like this really blow up in the media, and until we have a lot of data, we can’t panic about it.”
Pierce said the school plans to remain mindful about the situation, which is fluid in how it will evolve. As the school approaches spring break, she said it’s important for families to be mindful of where they are travelling.
“We know families travel, we don’t discourage that,” Pierce said. “If families are travelling to countries of concern they need to be in contact with Three Rivers before and after.”
In the case that a student is diagnosed with the virus, Pierce said the school is aware of the 14-day quarantine period. During that time, she said the school would allow the student to learn from home or catch up when they are able to return to school.
“Education during that time would be fluid,” Pierce said.
You have free articles remaining.
On Thursday, FPS released a letter to parents to make them aware that the school is preparing for the spread of the coronavirus.
“We wanted parents to know that we take their concerns, questions and the unknowns seriously,” Pierce said. “We’re not standing by the wayside.”
The school has developed a pandemic plan in conjunction with Three Rivers. While the plan is flexible, Pierce said the plan includes composing a district team that would make decisions in response to the virus.
“We would make sure that we would close school if needed to disinfect and clean,” she said. “The timing of that would follow very closely with Three Rivers because they are the expert in things like this.”
Pierce said there isn’t a solid plan in place to close any FPS schools as of yet since the virus hasn’t reached Nebraska.
“Until Three Rivers gets more info from the [Center for Disease Control] and [Department of Health and Human Services] about what the predictions are going to look like, that’s one thing we can’t make a decision on,” she said. “We do have a plan and would be prepared if necessary to close school.”
Moving forward, Pierce said the school is focused on practicing good hygiene methods, like hand washing and other healthy practices to prevent the spread of illness.
Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said she is focused on preparation for when the virus ultimately reaches the state.
“Just be prepared,” she said. “In Nebraska, we have no cases yet. It’s a matter of when, not if. We’re just trying to be more proactive rather than reactive.”