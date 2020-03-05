FPS prepares for spreading coronavirus

In the case that a student is diagnosed with the virus, Pierce said the school is aware of the 14-day quarantine period. During that time, she said the school would allow the student to learn from home or catch up when they are able to return to school.

“Education during that time would be fluid,” Pierce said.

On Thursday, FPS released a letter to parents to make them aware that the school is preparing for the spread of the coronavirus.

“We wanted parents to know that we take their concerns, questions and the unknowns seriously,” Pierce said. “We’re not standing by the wayside.”

The school has developed a pandemic plan in conjunction with Three Rivers. While the plan is flexible, Pierce said the plan includes composing a district team that would make decisions in response to the virus.

“We would make sure that we would close school if needed to disinfect and clean,” she said. “The timing of that would follow very closely with Three Rivers because they are the expert in things like this.”

Pierce said there isn’t a solid plan in place to close any FPS schools as of yet since the virus hasn’t reached Nebraska.